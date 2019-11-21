‘Making a difference’
Great issue of The Citizen. Well-written story on Jeff Loeks. Also, liked the Carnelian Marine Watershed District budget story.
Debra’s editorial on OEF was a sobering tribute to our military members serving far from home and often in harm’s way. The story about the Hindu Kush reminded me of when Julia was at FOB Fenty and sent home the video of the insurgent attack: parents don’t always need to know everything their kids are up to.
All of your stories will be making a difference in the lives of your readers. Thanks for great work. Our community is fortunate to have such dedicated journalists.
Chuck Haas
Hugo
