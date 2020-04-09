‘Heal their land’
People are saying we should look to history to learn what worked before. We know the Spanish flu was spread like wildfire in gatherings, etc., so we limit gatherings. President Trump says we are a great nation. I looked at history and found profound wisdom in what President Abraham Lincoln and President George Washington said about us being a great nation.
In Lincoln’s Thanksgiving address, he said, "We have been the recipients of the choicest bounties of heaven; we have been preserved these many years in peace and prosperity; we have grown in numbers, wealth and power as no other nation has grown. But we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us, and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own ... It has seemed to me fit and proper that God should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged ... by the whole of the American people.”
George Washington said, "It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God ..." and to render to Him "our sincere and humble thanks for His kind care and protection of the people of this country ..."
Lincoln had the boldness to begin his Thanksgiving address with, "It is the duty of nations ... to confess their sins and transgressions in humble sorrow, yet with assured hope that genuine repentance will lead to mercy and pardon; and to recognize the sublime truth, announced in Holy Scriptures and proven by all history, that those nations are blessed whose God is the Lord."
I add, in Scripture history it is written in 2 Chronicles 7:14: "If My people will humble themselves and pray and search for Me and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven, forgive their sins and heal their land."
Patricia Katherine Wittkop
Hugo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.