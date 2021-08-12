Great turnout for National Night Out
We're so happy to live in a community like Hugo. We had such a great turnout in our neighborhood for our annual BBQ on Tuesday, Aug. 3 celebrating National Night Out. It was especially wonderful to have our Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Hugo Fire Department, Fairview Lakes EMT, City Council members, and our mayor stop by.
We really appreciate the effort community representatives put in to make it to as many of the neighborhood gatherings as possible. We also appreciate the effort these men and women put in every day to make our community a better and safer place to live.
Colleen and Gale Arcand
Hugo
