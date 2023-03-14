I’ve been lucky since the pandemic began because I didn’t get COVID when people around me were bitten by the virus. Well, I finally got it last week and it came on with a vengeance. I had just gotten over a cold and started feeling symptoms one day. It happened very quickly and I thought, could it be COVID? I took a home COVID test and saw a pink and blue line which means positive. I was a little scared at first but I knew there was nothing I could do about it. I couldn’t go to work and couldn’t work at home because I was pretty much bedridden for two days.
My daughter came home from work and told me she wasn’t feeling well. I had her take a test. It was positive for her as well. It was good that we had just gone to the grocery store so we were stocked up with food and water. I told her all we need to do is rest and take care of ourselves. I got to do some work here and there between fevers but it really took a lot out of me. Friends reached out to me and told me they know a lot of people that were getting COVID as well. Maybe stores and restaurants have gotten complacent in their cleaning routines. My daughter and I went out to dinner the night before and the table hadn’t been properly washed because they were so busy. I asked to have them wash it and they did. I guess it’s part of life now. My doctor told me that it’s hard to keep up with the boosters. I told her that I didn’t get one so I can’t complain. I still have lingering symptoms of a stuffy nose and slight cough but I am on the mend and so is my daughter.
