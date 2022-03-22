Have you noticed the price of food these days? How about the cost to heat and power your home? And of course, gas prices too! These challenges are affecting the vast majority of us and are especially impacting those who were already in need of assistance before prices went up.
If you find yourself, or someone you know, is in need of food, the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf is here to help. Getting help with food can allow you to redirect funds for rent, electricity, heating and gasoline.
At the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, we strive to create a confidential, caring and dignified experience for those who need help for a little while, or a longer period of time.
Signing up to get assistance is easy and private, just send us an email (info@hugofoodshelf.org), call us at 651-528-6224, or text us at 763-607-6060. We serve anybody who resides in the 55038 ZIP code regardless of income, employment status, immigration status, etc.
Clients sign up for a time to shop and can come in to select the specific items they need most. We carry fresh items such as produce, meats and dairy to help you and your family eat healthy. We also have personal care items since we know how expensive they can be too.
We are a safe place—it is OK to seek assistance during challenging times. We are here for you.
Chris DuFresne is the president of the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.
