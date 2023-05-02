From gift cards to lottery winnings, a “warrant for your arrest” or a loved one in jail, scammers will stop at nothing to get their hands on your money.

Cryptocurrency-related scams have become increasingly common in Washington County, and the Sheriff’s Office investigations unit has been working diligently to educate the public and provide resources to avoid having resident fall victim.

