From gift cards to lottery winnings, a “warrant for your arrest” or a loved one in jail, scammers will stop at nothing to get their hands on your money.
Cryptocurrency-related scams have become increasingly common in Washington County, and the Sheriff’s Office investigations unit has been working diligently to educate the public and provide resources to avoid having resident fall victim.
Cryptocurrency, just as is bitcoin, is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography to secure and verify monetary transactions. Unlike traditional currencies that are issued and regulated by the government and banks, cryptocurrencies are decentralized and operate independently of any government or financial institution. Cryptocurrency has gained legitimate popularity with the potential for high returns, making it an attractive option for investors. Cryptocurrencies can be used for online transactions, as a store of value, or as an investment.
As the popularity of cryptocurrency continues to rise, so do cryptocurrency-related scams. These scams come in many forms, and they can be difficult to detect for those who are not familiar with the cryptocurrency market. Washington County victims are typically contacted by telephone by individuals claiming to be investment managers or using other traditional scam tactics to request cryptocurrency transactions. Victims of cryptocurrency crimes are generally instructed to create an online cryptocurrency account or told to deposit money into cryptocurrency ATMs, usually located at specific locations throughout the metro. Money lost in cryptocurrency scams is highly untraceable, ending up in accounts overseas within seconds.
Protect yourself and your information by being cautious when answering calls from unknown numbers. Avoid giving out any personal information over the telephone, and trust your instincts. Scammers often impersonate reputable organizations, such as banks, government agencies, or cryptocurrency exchanges, to gain trust. They also tend to use high-pressure tactics to convince you to send them money or share your sensitive information, using fear or urgency to make you act quickly. It’s wise to consider any unsolicited form of contact asking for money or personal details, including those related to cryptocurrency, as a potential scam. If you’re interested in investing in cryptocurrency, seek out a reliable financial manager or investment firm with expertise in this field.
These scams can have a devastating impact on individuals and families. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to helping those affected. The Sheriff’s Office works with the community to raise awareness about the risks associated with cryptocurrencies and help prevent these types of scams from occurring in the future.
For questions about these scams or to report a suspected case of fraud, contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch center at 651-439-9381 or email sheriff@co.washington.mn.us.
Anthony Jaring is a detective with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
