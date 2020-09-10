Loving wife and mother passed in Phillipsburg, Kansas surrounded by her family on July 11, 2020 after a five–year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Preceded in death by her father Anthony; survived by her mother Geneva, husband Dr. Christopher Ceman (currently in hospice), children Anthony, Zachary and Christopher; stepsons Damien and Gabe; siblings Mike, Joe, Andy, Christine and Vince, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and her cherished grandchildren Willow (Chris & Taylor), and Charlie (Tony & Hilary)
A family interment ceremony will be held Sept. 19, 2020 at St. Johns Cemetery, Hugo Minnesota.
For Joanne’s full obituary and online guest book, go to muellerbies.com/joanneniemczyk. A recording will be available after the service.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 3, 2020 in Kansas. A recording will be available on Facebook at Joanne Niemczyk Celebration of Life.
Commented