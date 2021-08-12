Yellow Ribbon chair honored for years of service

Rep. Bob Dettmer presented former Hugo City Council Member Chuck Haas a Minnesota House Resolution for Service honor Aug. 2 for his dedication to the city of Hugo.
At the City Council meeting, Dettmer explained the resolution honor is for people who deserve special legislative recognition for hard work in their communities.
“Mr. Haas is a very special person to the city of Hugo and to the Yellow Ribbon Network,” Dettmer said. “The Yellow Ribbon Network in Hugo is one that other committees look at as something that they need to be like.”
Dettmer read the resolution, which stated that Haas and his wife Mary Kay have three children and six grandchildren and have lived in Hugo since 1991. Haas has given back to the community by serving on the Hugo City Council, the Metropolitan Council Board of Directors for four years, and was appointed by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty to the Metropolitan Council Water Supply Advisory Committee, where he served 10 years. He served five years as president of the Friends of Washington County and spent five years on the board of the University of Minnesota Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs. He also received the Military Superior Volunteer Service Medal — the highest military medal presented to a civilian.
According to the resolution, Haas has also given back to his community through education. He served on the board of the White Bear Lake Area School Foundation for four years and was a member of the White Bear Lake Area School’s committee that worked toward the successful construction of Oneka Elementary School in Hugo.
“Charles has been a leader with a servant’s heart,” Dettmer said. “I’ve seen him in action with people. I come to the burger nights here in Hugo and watch the way he walks around and talks to the veterans that come in with their families. It’s amazing how he’s brought this community together. Not because he’s an elected officer, but because he has a heart for people and a heart for serving.”
Acting Mayor Becky Petryk (Mayor Tom Weidt was absent) spoke for the council and congratulated Haas by saying, “It’s more than well-deserved.”
Haas responded with gratitude — and went right into a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (YRN) presentation.
Haas explained that over the last two months YRN has hosted two burger nights at the Hugo American Legion. Acres for Life, a therapeutic horse-riding academy in Forest Lake, sponsored the one in July.
Haas said the Hiway Federal Credit Union sponsored the burger night in June. That event was held to benefit Scoops for the Troops, an organization founded by a group of Gold Star Mothers to honor fallen troops. The group’s fundraisers contribute financially to the Fallen Heroes’ Children’s Education Fund. Haas said for the last two years Scoops for Troops hasn’t been able to hold fundraisers, so June’s burger night helped raise funds for the organization.
“They went all out in recruiting people, and we served 316 burgers,” Haas said. “We had ice cream donated from Cory Buettner from Leo’s Malt in Stillwater, so everybody got a scoop of ice cream because it was ‘Scoops for the Troops.’”
Haas said YRN has been making and sending a lot of care packages to troops, and the troops really appreciate them.
“It is important, and you’ve made it such a big part of the community,” Petryk said.
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publication. She can be reached at Shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
