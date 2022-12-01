HUGO — Xcel Energy is seeking approval of a site plan, conditional use permit (CUP) amendment, variance and easement vacation to construct a two-story building as well as an additional outdoor training facility at its existing training facility located within the Bald Eagle Industrial Park. 

The original site plan and CUP were reviewed and approved in 2012, amended in 2017 to allow for a 12,000-square-foot building addition, and again in 2021 to construct additional training facilities. A variance was also approved to allow for the construction of training transmission poles, which were higher than the 50-foot maximum height allowed by ordinance. 

