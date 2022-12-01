HUGO — Xcel Energy is seeking approval of a site plan, conditional use permit (CUP) amendment, variance and easement vacation to construct a two-story building as well as an additional outdoor training facility at its existing training facility located within the Bald Eagle Industrial Park.
The original site plan and CUP were reviewed and approved in 2012, amended in 2017 to allow for a 12,000-square-foot building addition, and again in 2021 to construct additional training facilities. A variance was also approved to allow for the construction of training transmission poles, which were higher than the 50-foot maximum height allowed by ordinance.
Xcel Energy is proposing to construct multiple new training facilities at the property they have named the Hugo Training Center (HTC). The outdoor facilities are an extension of outdoor training transmission lines as well as a new training substation. The transmission lines will feature four different lines, ranging in height from 43 feet to 105 feet. The training substation will simulate real-life substations at five different voltages, and will be built on an approximately 1.65-acre gravel pad with a galvanized steel perimeter fence. The new transmission lines and the substation will both be nonenergized, minimizing hazards to both employees and surrounding properties. The applicant estimates that the project will be completed by the end of 2023.
The second proposed project is a two-story, approximately 32,000-square-foot building which will house relocated training activities that previously took place in Minneapolis. The building will include laboratories and classrooms. The applicant projects that a significant amount of employee traffic will use the building during peak training event times.
The City Council ultimately approved the applicant’s requests last week.
