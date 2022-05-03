Timothy Allen Amacher, 41, and Colleen Larson, 24, both of St. Paul, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting an off-duty forensic scientist employed by the Minneapolis Police Department.
According to the criminal complaints, at 7:33 p.m. April 20, officers responded to a shooting at a supervised parenting center located in the 3000 block of University Avenue in Minneapolis. When officers arrived in the parking lot, they found a 33-year-old female victim with gunshot wounds to the right side of her neck and forearm. A witness stated that the shooting happened in the parking lot. She said she saw the female suspect run up behind the victim and put an object to the victim’s neck and then heard two “bangs” before the suspect ran away.
Officers obtained surveillance video from the parking lot. It shows the victim sitting in her vehicle waiting to pick up her son. A 2022 black Dodge Ram without a license plate arrives and parks south of the parking lot. A female, later identified in the complaint as Larson, wearing all black, a hood, gloves and a medical mask, gets out of the truck and conceals herself behind a fence until victim gets out of her vehicle. As the victim approaches the facility on foot, Larson, holding a firearm, runs up behind victim. The video reportedly shows the suspect raising the gun up to point at the victim, but the shooting happens just outside the camera view. Further examination of the video revealed that, approximately six minutes before the shooting, the suspect reportedly appears to be scouting out the scene by slowly driving, and later walking, by the parking lot.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the GPS data of the Dodge Ram registered to Amacher. Coupled with Amacher and Larson’s cell phone location data, the complaint states that officers were able to determine that Amacher switched vehicles with Larson at his place of business, World Taekwondo Academy in White Bear Lake, approximately three hours before the shooting. Amacher then drove the Jeep to the parenting center as Larson drove the Dodge Ram to their home in St. Paul, then drove directly to the parenting center.
Amacher has also been charged with aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact. Both Amacher and Larson’s first court appearances were scheduled for May 3, after press deadline. The first-degree premeditated murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
