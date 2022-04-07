HUGO — A trail connection that has long been on the city and county’s wish list may just be one step closer to coming to fruition.
The Hardwood Creek Regional Trail is a 12-mile multiuse trail that stretches through Forest Lake and Hugo. From the north to south, the existing trail follows the Burlington Northern Railroad corridor, adjacent to Highway 61, from the Chisago County border in the north to 140th Street in Hugo, where it stops.
A master plan was approved for trail nearly a decade ago (2013), and the city of Hugo underwent a preliminary feasibility study for the corridor a couple of years ago.
“(It’s been) a long time that we have been talking about this,” Mayor Tom Weidt said.
Council Member Dave Strub added, “It is amazing how long some of these things can take sometimes … This looks like a great plan. It will be fun to inch this along a little bit more.”
Between 140th Street and Falcon Court to the south, an alignment is identified in the master plan to provide a route to get around a part of the corridor where rail use will remain active for an undefined period of time.
Washington County is leading a feasibility study to construct the trail from Fenway Boulevard N. and 130th Street N. to 120th Street N. (Ramsey County Road J). Conner Schaefer, of Washington County, recently visited the City Council to present the study findings and request a letter of support from the council, which the county plans to use to pursue funding for the project.
“There is a big gap in our network … This study was to really address some of the challenges, including transportation, environmental, utility, pedestrian, right-of-way, drainage,” Schaefer said.
As a part of the feasibility study, Schaefer explained that the county has completed public engagement with impacted neighborhoods, including the Bald Eagle Estates Townhome Association, as well as Wilson Tool and other county residents.
The study identifies one alignment for the trail segment between 130th Street and Falcon Court. Two concepts were identified for the southern segment along Falcon Avenue. (All concepts meet all design standards for roadways and regional trails.)
Concept A maintains the existing width of Falcon Avenue and Falcon Court, which requires the trail to narrow from 10 feet to 8 feet in some locations with less buffer space between the road and the trail. Concept B requires the slight narrowing of Falcon Avenue and Falcon Court, but provides a 10-foot paved trail throughout.
Schaefer said the county has decided Concept B will be the better option, as it maintains the 10-foot-trail regional standard and could be coordinated with a road project on Falcon Avenue in the future.
The trail would likely be constructed in two segments: one from 130th Street to 125th Street, and a second segment from 125th Street to 120th Street. The trail would be located on the east side of the roadway. The estimated project cost for both segments is about $1.77 million.
The county will now apply for funding via the Metropolitan Council’s Regional Solicitation process. Schaefer explained that the county is confident it will have a better chance at receiving funding if it only applies to fund the first segment of the trail (130th Street to 125th Street), which is estimated to cost about $1.12 million.
“After many years of applying for these, we know what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “Typically, the smaller the ask, the more likely you get funded.”
If the county is successful in its application, funding would be available for final design and construction in 2026-27. With or without an award of regional solicitation funding, discussion would continue between the city of Hugo and Washington County to select the preferred conceptual alignment based on cost, street impacts and continued public engagement. Additional project funding would need to be worked out between Washington County and the city of Hugo.
The letter indicating the city’s support for the project reads, in part: “The Hardwood Creek Regional Trail was master planned with extensive public engagement and serves as the major artery in Hugo’s trail network. The proposed extension will address an existing gap in the trail network and provide safer pedestrian access to important destinations such as the Bald Eagle-Otter Lake Regional Park and Lions Park. The proposed extension is the missing link in Hugo between Chisago County’s Sunrise Prairie Regional Trail to the north and Ramsey County’s Bruce Vento Regional Trail to the south.”
“We have definitely been making some significant progress lately,” said Parks Planner Shayla Denaway. “All of our city trails connect to the Hardwood Creek Trail. Completing the southernmost extension will connect all of those neighborhoods on the south and provide them access to the rest of the trails throughout the community. It would also connect all of Hugo to White Bear Lake.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.