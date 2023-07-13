The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) remains busy in Hugo and the rest of the county, a trend that will likely continue the rest of this year and into 2024.
Sheriff Dan Starry recently visited the Hugo City Council to talk about some trends that the WCSO is seeing and to provide some statistics.
Perhaps the most alarming statistic is the significant increase in mental health and person in crisis (PIC) calls from Hugo citizens, which have more than quadrupled since 2020. The WCSO responded to 230 mental health/PIC calls in Hugo in 2022, compared to just 42 in 2020. Hugo is not alone: the Sheriff’s Office reports that Washington County as a whole saw mental health and PIC calls increase by 36% just since 2021.
“We are not just seeing this in the city of Hugo. All cities are seeing triple-digit increases in these types of calls,” Starry explained. “What I believe is they want help. They are okay with calling 911 to ask for help.”
Starry said that most mental health/PIC calls require the response of more than one deputy as well as the use of de-escalation and crisis intervention techniques. It’s also important to have social workers assist deputies, Starry explained.
Another item of concern is how challenging the recruiting and retention of officers is becoming across the state. “As of this morning, there were 160 agencies looking for police officers,” Starry said. “That is what we are up against. That’s the reality that law enforcement is facing this day and age.” Despite that shortage of officers, Starry said WCSO has been fortunate in that the department continues to be fully staffed.
In 2022, the WCSO responded to 8,583 calls for service in Hugo and investigated 370 cases.
“That was a busy year for us,” Starry said.
Starry said in addition to an increase in mental health/PIC calls, the WCSO is seeing an increase in traffic complaints and crashes, people fleeing in motor vehicles, and violence.
The WCSO made 233 arrests in the city of Hugo in 2022 compared to 187 arrests in 2021, a 25% increase. The WCSO also responded to 143 motor vehicle accidents in the city in 2022 compared to 113 accidents in 2021, a 27% increase.
A part of the increase in traffic complaints and crashes is the fact that it is summertime. “We always see complaints in traffic go up … speeding, reckless driving,” Starry said.
In an effort to combat those trends, the WCSO has deployed a Coordinated Response Team, a Specialized Enforcement Team, and a Special Investigations Unit, and continues to train its deputies in crisis intervention/escalation techniques as well as the pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver.
Some good news for Hugo is that the number of overdoses has decreased. The WCSO responded to five overdoses in Hugo in 2022 compared to seven in 2021. That statistic was not the same for Washington County, however. The county had 48 overdoses in 2022, a 41% increase from the previous year.
Going into 2024, Starry said the WCSO will likely need to add one more full-time deputy to the city of Hugo for a total of seven deputies, one detective and one sergeant.
