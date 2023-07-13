The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) remains busy in Hugo and the rest of the county, a trend that will likely continue the rest of this year and into 2024. 

Sheriff Dan Starry recently visited the Hugo City Council to talk about some trends that the WCSO is seeing and to provide some statistics. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.