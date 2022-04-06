Pete Orput, Washington County Attorney, passed away April 3 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.
“The people who live and work in Washington County lost more than a county attorney,” said Brent Wartner, first assistant county attorney. “They lost a champion of public safety, a guardian, a fierce advocate for justice–and a dedicated public servant.”
Orput was first elected Washington County Attorney in 2010. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He previously announced his plans to retire once his current term ended at the end of the year.
Orput enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1973. After his discharge as a lance corporal in 1976, he used the GI Bill to earn a teaching degree from the University of Minnesota. He went on to teach high school history in Minneapolis before pursuing a career in the legal profession.
After graduating from William Mitchell College of Law, Orput served as an assistant county attorney for Mille Lacs, Carver, Hennepin and Dakota counties. He also taught political science as an adjunct professor at St. Mary’s University.
Orput is survived by his wife, Tami, six children and six grandchildren. The county board will provide information on the process related to the county attorney position at a future date.
