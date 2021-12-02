Austin Luecke, a White Bear native who excels in the sport of axe throwing, is headed for his third world championship meet, with hopes of reaching the final round on ESPN.
Luecke has qualified in two of the three disciplines, Big Axe and Standard Axe, for the World Axe Throwing League’s competition Dec. 10-12 in Fort Worth, Texas. The top eight of 128 qualifiers in Standard Axe, and the top four of 64 qualifiers in Big Axe, will be seen on ESPN in the finals Dec. 12.
A local firm with a cultural connection to his sport, White Bear Meadery, has joined Luecke as a sponsor.
“Josh, the owner. seemed really excited about axe throwing and it went from there,” Luecke said.
Axe throwing is tied to Vikings, and Vikings drank lots of mead, Luecke explains. Once he tried their mead, and found that he loves their product, he asked them to sponsor him.
“When we found out that Austin was from White Bear lake and an axe thrower, we were very excited,” said Joshua Eckton. “Supporting local is what we’re about. Axe throwing was an added bonus as we are a Viking themed meadery with axes decorating our walls.”
Luecke, 26, who works for Boston Scientific as a process development engineer, has been throwing for 3 1/2 years. He previously qualified for world meets in 2018 and 2020. In 2020, he was 13th in Big Axe.
Luecke’s 2021 highlights include first place in a local tournament, United States Axe; second place in Minnesota Axe Invitational; second place in Big Axe Winter Regionals; and second place in Fall Regionals in Duals. In four regional (multi-state) tournaments, he placed in the top ten in three of them in both Big Axe and Standard.
