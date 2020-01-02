HUGO — When looking for a new location for a nutrition club, Forest Lake residents thought Hugo would be a great fit.
Tara and Jon Ball opened Victory Nutrition, located at 14849 Forest Blvd N (next to Sager’s Liquor) in December.
“There is nothing here, so we really wanted to bring a healthy option to the Hugo community,” Tara explained.
Tara, a registered nurse, got started on the Herbal Life products 18 years ago before her sister’s wedding in hopes of losing weight. “I had amazing results. It’s not typical, but I lost 27 pounds in seven weeks. I went from a size 14 to a size 6,” she said. “I felt amazing. I had great energy and I felt really good.”
After hearing many success stories like hers, Tara was intrigued to help others accomplish their health goals. She started a small in-home business selling Herbal Life products and in 2008 opened a nutrition club called Shake the Weight in Wyoming (it closed in 2010). Tara was working part time in labor and delivery, but eventually gave up that role so she could dedicate more time to her clients.
Jon was also drawn to the products after he was asked to be a best man in a wedding. “I was 235 pounds and got a call from my friend, who said I was going to be his best man in a beach wedding in Cancun in 90 days,” he recalled. “I hung up the phone, ran upstairs and asked Tara to start me on a program right away. I lost 35 pounds in 15 weeks.”
Jon was always supportive of Tara’s efforts and the products themselves but didn’t get involved until 2009 when he lost his job after the economy crashed. He opened his club, Urban Energy, in Minneapolis, which closed in 2013. The couple then opened The Loop in Forest Lake from 2013-2015 before they took a break so they wouldn’t miss out on their four children’s activities and sports.
Tara and Jon’s job is to help their clients find a nutrition program that is right for them and their goals. They can help you maintain weight, lose weight or gain weight. The program consists of a combination of shakes, Herbal Energy Drink (green tea and herbal blend) and aloe.
“Our firm belief is that people want to be healthy and they want it to taste good,” Tara explained. “(Visiting the club) is a great way to sample the products and it’s a great fast food for health-conscious minded people. We want to be a healthy, nonalcoholic ‘Cheers.’”
The flavors of shakes include white chocolate peanut butter cup, chocolate caramel cheesecake, cinnamon roll, double chocolate mocha, banana caramel and more. Each shake serves as a complete meal, contains 21 vitamins and minerals and 17-24 grams of protein, and has fewer than 250 calories.
The teas also have a variety of flavors. These include lemon, raspberry, peach, green tea, chai, cinnamon, pomegranate and more. Each serving of tea (5 calories) can jump-start metabolism, provides antioxidant support and has 85 mg of caffeine.
A combo in the store (shake, tea and aloe) runs $8-10. Customers can save money by purchasing the products to make at home. The cost typically run around $150 for 60 meals, Tara said.
The Balls hope to one day expand to another location close by, possibly in the Centerville or White Bear Lake area.
This month, Victory Nutrition will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and on most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or product demonstrations, visit www.victorynutritionhugo.com or find Victory Nutrition on Facebook.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
