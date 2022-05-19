Vannelli’s teams up with Legion for restaurant, catering

HUGO — After closing its doors in October 2021, a local business will reopen its doors in a new location.
Ron Vannelli, the former owner of Vannelli’s on the Lake in Forest Lake, has signed an agreement with Hugo American Legion Post 620 to operate both a restaurant and catering services out of the Legion’s kitchen.
“The point that excites me is he didn’t jump into this; he has some history … He understands our clientele and what’s going on. I think if he’s willing to take a chance, we are, and we are more than willing to work together to make both of us profitable,” said retiring Legion Cmdr. Greg Burmeister. “We need another spot in town for people to
go to.”
Vannelli’s was in business for
12 years before it closed its doors
last year.
“We have been looking for a location to continue catering,” Vannelli explained. “We actually have looked at a few different opportunities, but they just didn’t work out. We have been searching … We weren’t really ready to quit.”
Legion Post 620 has lacked a restaurant since 2019, when The Post, operated by Chris and Emily Salerno, shuttered. Vannelli had heard that someone had talked to the Hugo Legion about leasing the kitchen, so he approached the Legion to explain what he was looking for.
“They were kind of eager to get something going, and the kitchen was what we were looking for, so we came to an agreement,” Vannelli said.
Vannelli plans to be up and running to provide daily food service in early June; he is shooting for June 1. Initial hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday breakfast will also be offered.
Customers should expect a menu that is similar to what they saw on the Vannelli’s menu: pastas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and other dinner meal options, including fish, steak and other meat choices.
Vannelli said they will start actively searching for catering opportunities that can be fulfilled both at the Legion and off-site.
“Catering is growing rapidly in the food industry right now,” Vannelli explained. “We hope to continue a good, solid catering reputation out of that facility as well as a strong menu that can benefit them as far as increasing clientele.”
He added, “I feel like we had a pretty good reputation, and I just want to convey to people that we are going to try to continue with that when it comes to the quality of food and service.”
Vannelli hopes that by moving 15 miles south, the business will start to see new customers they haven’t been able to reach before in areas like White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi, and still be able to see their Forest Lake area regulars.
The scale of the business will not be as large as the prior operation, so Vannelli hopes that it will be easier to manage.
“Right now, the food industry is really difficult to maintain a quality staff,” he explained. “This is a rather downsized operation from what we had in the past; hopefully that won’t be as time demanding as it was in the past.”
“We have got to come up with employees; we have got to get waitress stations put in at the bar; we’ve got to come up with menus. We have got a lot of stuff to do, but it’s exciting and it’s nice that it’s somebody that has a name that people know,” Burmeister said.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
