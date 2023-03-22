WHITE BEAR LAKE — In the cluttered lab deep in the heart of Century College, an “I Stand With Ukraine” sticker adorns a red toolbox as a delegation of Ukrainian visitors gathers around an odd assortment of brightly colored prosthetic limbs. Century professor Joanna Kenton answers questions as a translator follows her words a beat later in Ukrainian.
These five Ukrainian delegates serve essential roles in Ukraine as the nation’s war with Russia enters its second year. This exchange was made possible through the Open World program organized by the Congressional Office of International Leadership (COIL) and Global Minnesota. Normally, these international exchanges are not so dire. But the conditions have made this program into a stepping stone for Ukrainians and Americans who want to do their all to care for those most impacted by the brutality of war.
“Knowing each other on a human level a bit more not only creates learning, but it creates the possibility for innovation and creates the possibility for all of us as a globe to get along a little bit better and support each other,” said Global Minnesota President Phillip Hansen.
The delegation of five included experts on prosthetics and physical therapy as well as health care policymakers. The group included Olena Kulchytska, advisor to the Minister of Social Policy; Yurii Melnyk, physical therapist; Oleksandr Popenko, technologist and prosthetics engineer; Olha Shchehliuk, senior resident of the Rehabilitation Department for Patients with Amputated Limbs; and Iryna Tkach, prosthetist and orthotist technician.
Members of the White Bear Lake Rotary Club hosted the delegates during their stay. Each delegate was invited to share some of their experiences at the Rotary Club meeting.
Melnyk described his patient load increasing from 7-8 people a day to 20 or 30. Shchehliuk described the experience of working as a physician in a military hospital as the occupation set in—in her hospital, a baby was delivered during the bombing and shooting by Russian forces. The hospital was destroyed, and the medical staff had to redistribute to other places where they were needed.
“That’s why we are here. We have a lot of experience, but we want to be better for our patients,” Schchehliuk said.
Russian attacks have targeted many hospitals and medical facilities in Ukraine as a brutal military tactic to weaken morale and display ruthlessness. Thousands of civilians have suffered and been killed since the war began.
“This country is constantly bombarding our cities, they target civilians, they use genocide against people in my country,” Tkach said with the aid of an interpreter. “This is what we have to go through right now. Ukraine currently is fighting not just for its own future but for the future of the entire civilized world. It’s the 21st century, and anti-vessel rockets are not supposed to target civilian houses.”
Each delegate expressed their gratitude for the hospitality of the Rotarians and Minnesotans who have hosted and supported them, and to the many professionals willing to share an open exchange of knowledge. Tkach said through an interpreter that it is a great pleasure to see Ukrainian flags on the houses of Americans.
During their stay, the delegates were able to connect with Dr. Yakov Gradinar, a former Ukrainian who now lives in the Twin Cities and has started the Protez Foundation, an organization that serves Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war.
“The Ukrainian system is overwhelmed right now,” Gradinar said. “It’s very important for us to help as much as we can and bring people over to show them our support and remind our Americans that war is going on. We cannot forget to support and help as much as we can.”
The White Bear Lake Rotary has hosted homestay guests before through this program, but until now, all of the guests were from Russia. It is a strange twist of fate how the tides have turned—Rotarian Greg Bartz commented on how strange it is to have friends still in Russia while the war rages on.
Century College was an important stop for the group, as it is one of only 12 colleges in the U.S. that have a robust prosthetics and orthotics program. The delegates toured the department and met with faculty and students, asking questions in a mix of English and Ukrainian and taking many photos.
During their stay, the delegates also made connections with some of the other premiere medical facilities in Minnesota. In addition to Century College, they were scheduled to see the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, the Limb Lab and Wiggle Your Toes in the Twin Cities and NovaCare Rehabilitation in Crystal.
The hope is that the lines of communication will remain open between these world-class professionals, and that the open exchange will promote progress as both nations fight toward a brighter future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.