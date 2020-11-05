HUGO — Three firefighters on the Hugo Fire Department have a strong bond that goes beyond responding to medical emergencies and fires.
David Jensen, Jason Palmquist and Brian Kindelberger are all military veterans. Jensen served in the army and Palmquist and Kindelberger served in the Marines.
“It has been great, even though they are Jarheads,” Jensen joked about his time serving alongside fellow veterans. “There is that kinship. We have served, we have done similar things and been through similar things, which firefighters get as well. If I talk to a firefighter from another department, in another city, in another state, they have been through and seen a lot of the same stuff that I have.”
Jensen said that camaraderie that grows between firefighters, grows even faster when those firefighters are also veterans.
When Palmquist joined the fire department, he was paired up with Kindelberger as a part of the mentor program. “I feel like we are really in sync, without having to build that relationship up like we normally would,” Palmquist explained. “You build that relationship by working on scenes, but we got that a lot quicker.”
Kindelberger described the relationship as a shared bond. “It is a lot of fun. A lot of times we start talking about old military stories… Some of the places I have been, they have been to also.”
David Jensen
Jensen has lived in Hugo since 2006 and served on the fire department since 2007. He is currently the assistant chief.
Jensen was planning to go to the University of Minnesota or St. Cloud State University and wanted to pursue a career as a police officer. “My parents told me that they weren’t going to help me with college. I thought if I joined the Army, I could get police related experience and it would help me pay for college when I got out,” Jensen explained.
Jensen said he was also driven to join the military after Sept. 11 happened. Jensen’s grandfather and uncle also served in the military. Jensen was in the U.S. Army from July 2002 until June 2005. He was a military police officer and finished his military career as a sergeant. He was deployed to Afghanistan from July 2004 until April 2005.
After he left the military, he went to college to get a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and eventually got his master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University.
He worked for Veterans Affairs helping veterans with disability claims until 2014. Since then, he has been an emergency manager for the state of Minnesota.
Jensen said his time in the military has instilled a strong worth ethic and sense of public service in him. “Besides a part-time job at Gander Mountain while I was in college, I have never worked for a private company, I have always worked for a city, state, federal government,” he said. “I have always been a public employee, and I will for the rest of my life. I don’t see myself ever being in a job where I am going to work for a private company.”
He said the military also provided him with valuable leadership experience.
Jason Palmquist
Palmquist is originally from Massachusetts, but has lived in Hugo for over seven years. He has been on the Hugo Fire Department for five years and currently serves as the training lieutenant.
Palmquist is not the first to serve in the military in his family; his grandfather served in the Army, father in the Air Force, uncle in the Army, aunt in the Air Force and great-uncle in the Army.
“I knew when I was very young (around 7 years old) that I wanted to join the Marines when I was old enough,” he recalled.
Palmquist said he was specifically interested in the Marines because he knew it would be a challenge. Palmquist joined the U.S. Marines at the age of 20 in 2002 and served until 2010. At the end of his military career, Palmquist was a data chief. He was deployed to Fallujah Iraq in 2004 and again in 2006.
Palmquist has a bachelor’s degree in IT and a master’s degree in computer information security. He has worked in the IT for several years and has worked for Hennepin County for the last seven years.
He credits the military for making him hardworking. “I have always wanted to conquer the next thing. That’s part of the reason why I ended up on the fire department. After I went to school, I needed another thing to do. Not sure if it was the military, or if it is just my personality, but I have always been ambitious to do the next thing. Just working my job has never been enough.”
Brian Kindelberger
Kindelberger has lived in Hugo for about 11 years and served on the fire department for seven of those. He is currently an admin lieutenant.
Similarly, to Palmquist, Kindelberger knew he wanted to be in the military from a young age. “I always dreamed of being in the military,” he said. “I think it is part of personality. I like order, I like discipline. I am kind of a rule follower…”
Kindelberger also comes from a military family. His grandfather was in the Navy, his grandmother was in the Army, his father was in the Army, his uncle was in the Navy and his sister was in the Army.
Kindelberger served in the Marines from July 1995 until July 2005. He served on the USS Tarawa in 1997 for six months and was deployed from 2001-2002 to North Carolina. For the first four
years in the military, Kindelberger was a heavy equipment operator and for the next four years he refueled helicopters and planes. He also served as an admin clerk and a combat instructor.
After he left the military, Kindelberger worked in the roofing industry for a short time before becoming a machinist for 20 years. He has worked for Health Partners Medical Transportation since March.
Kindelberger credits the military for giving him a greater sense of discipline. “It gave me more life experience… I was introduced to people I never would have met before, people from all over the country and world.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.