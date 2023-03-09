The sweetest season

By Jackie Bussjaeger
Interim Editor
At the beginning of March, the days get warmer and the sap starts flowing. If weather conditions are just right, Minnesotans across the state will soon be hard at work producing pure maple syrup. This March, several local nature centers will give locals the opportunity to get (sticky) hands-on with maple syrup.
Maple trees have always been popular plantings anywhere there are people. The trees are tough and grow quickly, and have showy star-shaped leaves that turn a wonderful kaleidoscope of colors during the fall months. But perhaps their greatest treasure is the sweet, sugar-infused sap that flows below the bark, bringing nutrients to the trees as they grow.
In Minnesota, sugar camps have long been an important tradition for Dakota and Ojibwe communities to celebrate the return of the spring and work side by side at the long task of cooking the sap down into maple syrup and sugar. One story shared by writer and scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer explains how indigenous Americans learned to harvest syrup by watching squirrels lap up sweet sap that welled up on injured trees.
This sense of joy at the end of winter and the chance to spend time outdoors in the spring sunlight is a big part of the appeal for many syrup makers. So is the opportunity to get active and make something with their own two hands.
Although time-intensive, the process of cooking down maple syrup is relatively simple.
Commercial producers often install collection systems that streamline the process, but for hobbyists who create smaller batches, the time spent outdoors can be valuable in and of itself.
All kinds of maples can be tapped, but sugar maples, naturally, have the highest sugar content. Other species of trees, such as birch, also produce sweet sap, but the timing for tapping them may be a little different than for maples.
Syrup-making is a friendly activity to newcomers—all it takes to get started is a little research and tools you can find at most hardware stores. Wood-fired evaporators are a popular way to speed the boiling process along, although it can still take hours to get to the right consistency. It takes about 40 gallons of raw sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.
At the end of the day, the difference in taste speaks for itself. Below are a few opportunities to try out this age-old tradition for yourself:
Maple Syrup Festival
March 11, 2-4 p.m. Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes
Sap to Syrup
March 11 and 18, 12-4 p.m., Tamarack Nature Center, 5287 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Township
Lunch with a Naturalist: Maple Syruping
March 15, 11:30-1 p.m.; Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes
Maple Syruping with Connie Kirk
March 25, 10-11 a.m. Sally Manzara Nature Center, 3554 Kelvin Ave. N., Lake Elmo
