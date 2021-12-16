Owners of an area apple orchard, a local farm and a seasonal ice cream shop can now share a little bit more about a big secret they have had to keep for quite some time.
The Miron family farm in Hugo, Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake and Nelson’s Ice Cream in Stillwater were three of several stops featured in a reality TV show’s visit to the state. The ABC Show “The Bachelorette” is currently in its 18th season and follows Michelle Young, a former Division I basketball player and fifth grade teacher from Minnesota in her search to find a lifelong partner.
Although filming for the episodes ceased long ago, the show’s finale is expected to air Tuesday, Dec. 21. Several of the episodes were filmed in Minnesota, highlighting traditions like sports games, lakes, city and suburb life and agriculture.
Miron Farm
Washington County Commissioner and former Hugo Mayor Fran Miron has heard of the show before, but never watched an episode — that is, until the show was filmed at his family’s farm.
Miron marks the fourth generation of family ownership on the farm. His great-great-grandfather settled on the farm and built the farmhouse, in which he lives, in 1887. Two of Miron’s sons are active on the farm and mark the fifth generation.
This past summer, Miron explained, he was contacted by a woman who owns an agriculture tourism company. “I honestly don’t know how the contact was made with her. She had gotten my contact information through the Minnesota Milk Producers Association ... Ultimately, there were some site visits and they decided they wanted to do the shoot here.”
Film crews spent a full day on the farm in August. The episode shows Michelle on a group date at the farm. The men have to hand-milk cows, churn butter and shovel manure. The date ends with a nighttime hayride.
Miron said he had some informal discussions with the show’s producers about what the group date could look like, but for the most part, the producers already had a vision for what they wanted. Miron explained that the producers really wanted to have a traditional agriculture experience, even though so much of that — such as milking cows and disposing of manure — is done mechanically now.
“It’s a unique experience for us and for the family. I think we were just honored to be a part of the show,” Miron said. “When you look back and you think about the city of Hugo and our community and how hard we worked to preserve our rural character over the years as the city grew and developed, so, to have national recognition of that rural heritage I think is cool.”
He appreciated that the episode provided a positive glimpse of agriculture. He also thought it was rather interesting how the show made the comparison between a relationship and agriculture and the similar qualities needed for both — commitment, hard work and faith.
“You put in the hard work and the nurturing and have faith that something is going to come of that in 10-15 years; the same is true with farming and dairy,” he said.
“Every year we plant a crop and we have got faith that that crop is going to grow, and you do what you can to
nurture that crop and there’s things beyond our control … but to tie that into relationship-building in the programming, it was just neat to see that in my mind, that connection being made.”
Pine Tree Apple Orchard
Although Pine Tree Apple Orchard was also a location for a date on the show, CEO Barb Jacobson described a very different experience from Miron’s.
“We never saw her, or the person who was going to be in that episode,” Jacobson explained. “We never really saw a thing, no cameras, we never saw anyone. They were in and then they were out.”
Jacobson has never seen the show, but one of her sisters and a few Pine Tree employees “watch the show religiously,” she said.
One day out of the blue, Jacobson says she received a phone call from someone on the production crew who told her they were looking for a pick-your-own apple orchard, which Pine Tree is not. “I said, I’m not sure how you got our name, but I think we have a pretty beautiful location, and you might just want to come and take a look at us.”
The crew checked it out and decided it would be a great fit.
The first apple trees were planted on the shore of Pine Tree Lake in 1904. Art Jacobson and his wife, Dickey, moved to the orchard in 1950 and purchased it in 1958. The original orchard of 25 acres is now grown to more than 300 acres and is planted in apple trees, strawberries, pumpkins and corn for the corn maze. In 1963, Pine Tree Orchard purchased an additional orchard in Preston, Minnesota. Today, all six adult children and some the Jacobson’s grandchildren are actively involved in growing and marketing apples and strawberries.
During the episode, Michelle goes on a one-on-one date with Rodney, a sales rep from California. During the date they pick some apples, play a game of catch (with apples), do some taste testing and ride bicycles.
The crews were able to film while the orchard was open for business. They set up toward the back of the orchard, near the First Kiss apple, and even used a back driveway to enter and exit the property.
Jacobson said Michelle and Rodney were only at the orchard for maybe a couple of hours. Jacobson was a bit disappointed that there was nothing that would allow even Pine Tree regulars to identify that the date was at Pine Tree.
“I just wish that our name would’ve been somewhere,” she said. “It was not obvious where it was … I wish there would have been something more identifying that it was us. We kept hoping there was going to be some little glimmer that it was obviously us. But to me, nothing stuck out as being us.”
Pine Tree Apple Orchard didn’t spoil the secret until the day the episode aired so that employees could watch the episode if they wanted to. “It was still fun to watch. It was fun to be nationally selected,” Jacobson said.
