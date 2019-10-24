HUGO — There were only three spots left open on the 14th annual citywide bus tour Oct. 5.
Elected officials, commission members, residents, city staff and school representatives boarded the bus for a two-hour lap around the city to learn about what has transpired over the last year and what they might see in the future.
“The reason that we do this is we like our city leaders to check on things every once in a while to make sure we are doing a good job,” City Administrator Bryan Bear explained. “The idea is that our city council and commissioners can evaluate how things are going. We talk about all the things that are happening in the city and some things that are about to happen ... Everything from city parks, to infrastructure, to planning, to finances.”
Here are some of the highlights from the tour:
1. Rice Lake Centre
The city’s public works department needs some upgrades to its building located on 137th Street N. The building was constructed in 2004 for $2.5 million. The city is now looking at expanding the facility, but no decisions have been made. The preliminary drawings show that the size of the building will more than double. The plans as shown would cost over $7 million.
2-3. The Preserve on Sunset Lake park and development
What happens in the Sunset Lake area has become one of the more controversial topics that the city is dealing with currently, Bear said. “The question is, should there be
public access to Sunset Lake? When we start asking those questions, we get very different answers depending on where people live,” he said. County Road 7 was recently posted with no parking signs because people would park on the side of the road; the question was raised whether that was safe or not. The city engineer, county engineer, public works director and the sheriff’s department all evaluated the situation and agreed it wasn’t safe.
The Preserve on Sunset Lake is currently under construction. The residential development will consist of 13 single-family homes on about 140 acres. The Parks Commission has discussed a proposal for Sunset Lake Park, which would be located near Homestad Drive and 125th Street N. The city has a total of 1.63 acres along Sunset Lake that has been set aside as park dedication from two developments: The Preserve on Sunset Lake and Royal Haven Estates. Plans for a future park could include a drop-off zone for people unloading unmotorized watercraft, trails, fishing platforms and canoe/kayak storage. The commission has not yet decided what to do with the property and is still collecting public input.
4. Goodview Avenue North
The city will complete a reclamation project on Goodview Avenue N. in 2020. “This road is one of the roads that we spend the most time patching and trying to hold together. This road is falling apart on us,” Bear said. Reclamation is a process that uses an asphalt reclaimer machine to recycle old asphalt and underlying sub-base into a strong, homogenous new base. The new base can be re-shaped and then overlaid with a surface course such as hot-mix asphalt or chip seal to produce a brand-new driving surface that will last for years to come.
6. Adelaide Landing
About half of the 330-plus units have been constructed so far in the 111-acre residential development, located at the corner of Highway 61 and 130th Street. The development is one of many in the city that utilizes stormwater for irrigation. Some of the neighborhood lies within the White Bear School District and another portion is in the Mahtomedi School District. The development offers various housing products and lot sizes, which range in price from about $345,000 to more than $700,000.
7. Water Tower
Work continues on the water tower at Well No. 6 that will serve southern Hugo. The 150-foot tower east of Highway 61 and south of 125th Street will hold 1.5 million gallons of water and should go online in fall 2020. The tower on 130th Street will be dismantled sometime after spring 2021. The project cost $3.5 million.
10. 130th Street trail and Hardwood Creek alternate trail alignment
“We would like to figure out how to get a trail connection through here. We have some nice new trails that were just done on 130th Street on the other side (east) of highway this year. There is no trail on this side (west) of the highway, but we would like to try to connect it to the regional trail,” Bear said. The City Council approved the drafting of preliminary design documents not to exceed $13,000 for a feasibility study.
The Parks Commission included $20,000 in its capital improvement plan in 2019 for the project. WSB has completed a site evaluation and has proposed three potential trail layouts. The commission is currently gathering feedback from residents. The largest challenge will be finding funding for the project.
12. Heartland Credit Union
The city received an application from Heartland Credit Union for the lot on Victor Hugo Boulevard in front of the Blue Heron Grill. Bear explained that the site was originally planned for a bank many years ago. The thought was that Blue Heron and the bank would share parking, so when Blue Heron hosted special events, customers could park at the bank rather than on the Festival Foods parking lot. The Planning Commission discussed the proposal Oct. 10. See the full story in this week’s issue of The Citizen.
17. Washington County Compost Site
The Hugo compost site, located near the intersection of Fenway Avenue and 170th Street North, has accepted grass clippings and leaves in the past, but not brush. Washington County has agreed to take over the site, formerly available only to Hugo residents, and make the site available to all county residents. Services will be expanded to include the collection of yard waste such as garden waste, leaves, lawn clippings, weeds, shrub and tree waste, along with source separated organic material or kitchen and food waste. The site was supposed to be up and running Oct. 6, but due to the wet weather it is behind schedule. The city is still operating the site, which is now open Sundays.
13. Rosemary Apartments
Rosemary Apartments (formerly known as Frenchman Lofts) is slated to be an approximately 80,000-square-foot, three-story apartment building with 45 units on the property located north of Rosemary Way and west of Everton Avenue (just north and east of Festival Foods). Construction on the affordable housing project can begin any time now, weather permitting.
18. Peloquin property, potential school site
The White Bear School District has 15198 Forest Blvd. N under contract for a proposed $43 million elementary school. Bear said. The district previously identified four properties located on Everton Avenue N., just north of Frenchman Road, as a potential site but has relinquished those parcels. The purchase of the land is contingent on passage of the bond referendum.
Find a map of the tour on presspubs.com/citizen.
