TGK Automotive hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament

As the sun beat down on the fairways of Oneka Ridge Golf Course in Hugo, TGK Automotive Specialists and their 132 registered golfers teed off on Saturday, June 12 for the 4th annual TGK charity golf tournament. The annual tournament is held to raise money for the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.
TGK is a rapidly growing automotive company that was started by Troy Kaplan in a pole barn in Hugo. Now the company has 17 stores across the state of Minnesota and has become well immersed within their own respected communities.
“We’ve got a lot of community support,” said TGK marketing and event coordinator Julie Larson. “Each location is very focused on helping their community, the schools, the food shelves, and just being involved.”
Registration for the event began at noon with all teams teeing off at 1 p.m. The tournament was played in a four-man scramble format with a shotgun start kicking off the action. The golfers each paid $75 to join the event, which included a cart, dinner and awards.
Participants in the tournament were eligible to purchase raffle tickets that were drawn for a multitude of prizes later Saturday evening. The three raffles included party carts filled with goodies and treats, donated items such as speakers and Amazon gift cards, and an all-inclusive trip for two to either Mexico or the Caribbean donated by owners Troy and Alana Kaplan. A silent auction was also held at the event that included Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Twins signed merchandise.
The tournament raised over $29,600 for the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.
“We appreciate the amazing generosity of our community, including TGK,” said Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf President Chris DuFresne. “We are always humbled by the support of our business community even during this challenging time for most businesses.”
The money raised from the tournament will be put towards the food shelf’s general fund, which includes purchasing food from Second Harvest Heartland to multiply their donations, and towards other operating expenses.
“It’s exciting to be a part of a company that is making a huge impact,” said Larson.
