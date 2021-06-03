Tenant announced for downtown project

HUGO — A 7,000-square-foot restaurant with a 2,500-square-foot patio overlooking Egg Lake may be coming to downtown Hugo.
The developer of the project, Dennis Properties, announced last week that it has entered into a letter of intent for leasing the restaurant and patio to Patrick Conroy. Conroy, a Hugo resident, owns 11 restaurants in the Twin Cities, including Muddy Cow, Muddy Chicken, Mad Cow and MC’s Tap House.
“We are a family-friendly establishment where good food and family fun are served daily,” Conroy said. “We look forward to broadening our dining services with youth sports and other community organizations around Hugo.”
The City Council approved a purchase agreement for $1 for the city-owned property across Highway 61 from City Hall last December. At that time, the plan included 89,000 square feet of building space with 200 parking stalls. Some key features of the project could include a downtown pier and a pedestrian-friendly Main Street.
“We are very excited that Patrick Conroy will be opening a restaurant in downtown Hugo. We believe his concept is a great fit with the project, and we have no doubt this will be a very successful location,” said Denny Trooien, CEO of Dennis Properties.
Dennis Properties is working with SRF Consulting to assist with planning and permitting and with Collage Architects for the design of the buildings and the site.
The Downtown Hugo proposal is still in the planning stages, and needs to go through a myriad of approvals and permits. The development would likely be built in five phases, with the first phase to include the restaurant. Trooien said construction is expected to begin later this year and be complete in 2022.
Community Development Director Rachel Juba said Dennis Properties has not applied for any land use approvals as yet, but is working on a plan and meeting with various entities.
“This is an exciting and ambitious project” Trooien said. “We’re going to do this right and when we’re done these buildings will look very historic.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
