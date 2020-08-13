Sweet Infusion Bakery: Love put into every creation

From the age of 3, Lino Lakes resident Chelle Schmidt could often be found in front of a television watching cooking shows. At the age of 10, she knew she wanted to own a bakery one day.
“I have always known that I wanted to work with desserts,” she said.
Schmidt attended pastry school outside of Washington, D.C., and graduated in 2007 at the age of 19. For many years she worked for other companies, big and small, to learn everything she could before she decided to go out on her own.
“I just couldn’t work underneath someone else anymore,” she said. “I didn’t agree with how they did things, and I wanted to have more creative freedom.”
A little over a year ago, she launched her in-home business, Sweet Infusion Bakery. Schmidt specializes in wedding cakes and French pastries, but she also makes specialty cupcakes, cookies, cake pops and more.
“Pretty much anything someone wants to order, I can create,” she said. “I really can make anything you can think of.”
Schmidt loves the job because she enjoys working with her hands. She also enjoys “creating a masterpiece” and seeing the customer’s reaction to her creation. One thing that makes Schmidt unique she says is the time and care that she puts into every single order she receives.
“It doesn’t matter how long it takes, I won’t charge you extra for it. I put everything I have into every single item that I make.”
Back when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and parents found themselves working from home while trying to keep the kids busy, Schmidt came up with an idea to deliver baking kits.
“Everyone I saw online was complaining; they didn’t know what they were going to do and didn’t know how to handle their kids and work, so I wanted to make something that could keep (the kids) busy for at least a short period of time,” she explained.
The kit can include ingredients for cupcakes, cookies or cake pops, along with all the items you need to decorate them. Every week, the theme of the kit changes.
Most of Sweet Infusion Bakery’s customers are from Blaine, Lino Lakes, Centerville, Hugo and Forest Lake, but she also has quite a few customers in the Cottage Grove area.
Brenna Skeie, of Centerville, found out about the business after her sister-in-law ordered a cake for her son’s third birthday last year. She has since ordered two custom cakes, custom cupcakes and several of the baking kits.
“I cannot say enough wonderful things about her cakes. I don’t feel like you can get this type of customization anywhere. I’ve given her a few things to work off of, and she nails it every time and far exceeds my expectations,” Skeie said. “Not only does she make incredibly tasty cakes, but her talent is one of a kind. I love supporting local businesses, and it’s so exciting to see her success.”
Hugo resident Chelsea Richardson only recently discovered Sweet Infusion Bakery but says she already knows she will be a “lifetime customer.” She has ordered a soccer ball cake and already has orders for a personalized sheet cake, dinosaur cake and royal icing cookies.
“I go crazy when it comes to cake. I have been looking for a local bakery to be able to purchase birthday cakes or special occasion cakes from for forever,” Richardson explained. “I had almost given up, until I came across the Sweet Infusion Bakery page on Facebook. I scrolled around for a bit and I was completely amazed when I saw the amazing cakes she can create. Anything from treehouses, to cars, to her famous toilet paper quarantine cake. You name it — I’ll bet she could create it.”
Richardson added that she was impressed by the variety of frosting and cake flavors.
Schmidt says next year she plans to either open a storefront or find a commercial kitchen space. For more information about Sweet Infusion Bakery, find the business on Facebook.
