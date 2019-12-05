HUGO — Seniors who live at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields are used to visits from all sorts of animals, including dogs, horses, bunnies and chickens, but for the past couple of months a new regular has been stopping by.
Sunshine the cat makes weekly stops at the facility, alternating between one-on-one visits and group visits.
“We have several dogs that come in weekly, but we have never had a cat,” said Jen Spring, the facility’s life enrichment coordinator. “I have learned that there are three things that make a really good activity program: kids, animals and music. You can never have enough of those.”
Sunshine is owned by Hugo resident Kristie Flanagan. Sunshine, who is thought to be about 3 or 4 years old, was rescued from the Northwoods Animal Humane Society in Wyoming. Although she is not technically registered as a therapy animal, the residents can’t tell the difference.
Flanagan knew Sunshine would be a perfect friend for the seniors because of her social and snuggly personality. It is not uncommon for Sunshine to sit on the laps of residents until she is picked up and put on another resident’s lap.
“Whenever we have people over, she is there, crawling all over them,” Flanagan explained. “She is such a good snuggler cat.”
It was while Flanagan was looking for volunteer opportunities online that she stumbled across a listing by a senior home in Eagan that was looking for visits from a cat. Since Flanagan didn’t want to make the weekly drive to Eagan, she contacted Keystone to see if they would be interested in a visit, and they were.
“I think animals bring a lot to people. There is so much science that says that interpersonal touch is good for health, and I think that carries over to animals, too,” she said.
Flanagan has checked into various animal training businesses but has yet to find one that will certify a cat as an official therapy animal. She hopes to find an entity that will.
During the visits, Sunshine gets a lot of cuddles, pats and treats. She also shows off some of the tricks she has learned, such as “high-five” and “sit.”
“All of the residents have had animals, whether it was a dog, cat or horse. Everyone here can relate,” Spring said.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.