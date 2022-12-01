HUGO — Summit Management LLC, the same developer that’s planning a multifamily building and the addition of more manufactured homes in Hugo Estates, is looking for feedback on whether the various city commissions and City Council would be interested in another apartment building near Rosemary Apartments. 

Summit Management is proposing to construct a 90-unit apartment complex on the west side of a 12.96-acre property, of which 7.75 acres are buildable. The property is located to the south of Rosemary Way N. and north of Frenchman Road/CSAH 8, east of Festival Foods. The property is bisected diagonally by a 50-foot wide utility transmission line easement. There is also a significant number of wetlands on the site. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.