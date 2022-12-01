HUGO — Summit Management LLC, the same developer that’s planning a multifamily building and the addition of more manufactured homes in Hugo Estates, is looking for feedback on whether the various city commissions and City Council would be interested in another apartment building near Rosemary Apartments.
Summit Management is proposing to construct a 90-unit apartment complex on the west side of a 12.96-acre property, of which 7.75 acres are buildable. The property is located to the south of Rosemary Way N. and north of Frenchman Road/CSAH 8, east of Festival Foods. The property is bisected diagonally by a 50-foot wide utility transmission line easement. There is also a significant number of wetlands on the site.
Max Gort, associate planner, explained that Summit Management requested informal, nonbinding comments on a sketch plan for the development of the property with an apartment use on land that is currently guided for commercial use. “A sketch plan is a way for an applicant to get feedback prior to formal submittal for approval,” Gort explained.
The sketch plan shows a three-story apartment building to be developed in the northwest corner of the parcel, which would be roughly across from the existing Rosemary Apartments, which are located at 4628 Rosemary Way N. Access to the development would be from Rosemary Way at the northwest and northeast corners of the proposed parking lot. Parking for residents would be provided through a combination of 70 detached garage stalls and 170 surface parking spaces.
Mark Lambert, of Summit Management LLC, said the project would be similar to the Arbor Ridge development in Forest Lake. “We have found a real strong demand for smaller units that are modestly priced,” Lambert said, adding that another way to describe the project would be “workforce housing.”
Lambert wanted to know whether the commissions felt this would be an appropriate use for the site.
“My opinion is that this is probably a better residential piece, because the commercial is already out in front,” he explained, referring to a local day care and health clinic. “Frankly, I have kind of given up on commercial … What do you guys think? Does this feel like a good use for this location? Is this something that might make sense?”
The Economic Development Authority generally agreed that a multifamily residential use on the property may be more viable than commercial uses, since the visibility is not great, and that the existing commercial uses along CSAH 8 do fulfill the vision of the city for that corridor.
Planning Commissioner Cindy Petty said, “Personally, I don’t mind the apartment building. I think it is a good fit right across from Rosemary Apartments. You’re right by your clinic, day care, Festival Foods, a restaurant. It would be a great place to live and hit up all of those places.”
A couple of planning commissioners said if the development comes back for formal approval, they would like to see more walkways connecting the residential development to the already existing commercial corridor along CSAH 8. The primary concerns raised by the commissioners were the proposed wetland impacts, vehicle circulation through parking lots and proposed access points, and the compact nature of the site design.
In general, the council was supportive of the sketch plan and did not have an issue with the proposed zoning.
“I applaud your interest and persistence. It sounds like you have got a lot of time and energy into putting something together,” said Council Member Mike Miron. He added it would be nice to have pedestrian connections from the residential area to the existing nearby businesses.
Council Member Phil Klein said, “I like the design as it is. I think you’ve done a nice job with it overall. It looks nice.” He added that although it would be nice to have underground parking as opposed to the garages, he didn’t think it was realistic for the site.
Council Member Dave Strub said he would like to see more discussion happen regarding a possible park in the area. “Ninety units … that’s going to put some pressure on our parks and open space,” he said. “I’m concerned about creating a little hot spot of needs for parks and open space.”
Lambert explained that there might be an opportunity for a park or open space area on the east side of the site, and suggested his next stop to discuss the sketch plan could be the parks commission.
Mayor Tom Weidt said a traffic study to evaluate some of the straightaways within the development would be a good idea, but he generally liked what he was seeing so far. “You have an interesting site to work with there, and if you can bring something unique to it and make it a little extra special, that would be great too.”
