The Council of Metropolitan Area Leagues of Women Voters (CMAL) recently released an 111-page report that dives into how transparent county governments are in the seven-county metro area. Although there are some similarities, there are certainly differences in how things are done from county to county, the report concludes.
In 2020, CMAL voted to conduct a study that would focus on the visibility, accountability, civic engagement and intergovernmental relations of the seven counties (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington). The study will assist CMAL’s member leagues in adopting a position on metro-area county governments. CMAL last evaluated the transparency of metro-area counties in 1975.
The study committee followed a two-part strategy. The first part consisted of reliance on county websites to develop answers to a list of questions concerning the visibility, accountability, civic engagement and intergovernmental relations of county government. The second part consisted of interviews with county officials and/or staff to answer the questions that could not be answered by consulting the county websites. Committee members with direct, personal knowledge also contributed information.
“This specific study was to look at how the seven county governments were doing with respect to accountability, transparency and visibility. We just wanted to see how they were doing, kind of a checkup,” explained CMAL Chair Karen Schaffer.
“The last time our organization looked at county government in the metro area was 1975 … that was one reason that our current membership was interested in looking at it, because nobody had been looking at that particular question for many years.”
According to the study report, it appears that during the intervening 46 years, the seven metro-area counties have each made substantial progress toward increasing their transparency and accountability. For example, all seven maintain robust websites and provide other online opportunities for the public to follow the activities of county government and provide input.
“The differences between counties and how they operate with — or without — community member involvement in local government is stark. There are similarities, but also key differences in how each county encourages transparency,” the report reads in part.
“(The study) shows that the counties, while they of course have a lot of similarities because they are counties and they operate under state law, there’s certainly some varying local philosophies,” Schaffer said.
Washington County
Marti Micks resides in Hennepin County, but she served as one of the researchers for Washington County.
Micks said Washington County seems to operate similarly to a city council. “Their commissioners don’t all meet in committee. In Hennepin County, they meet in committee, but then it’s (mostly) the same people, who then recommend to themselves how they should vote, whereas in Washington County it is citizen advisory committees.”
She said one thing she appreciated about the county was the abundance of information the public can find about the various advisory commissions/committees, who serves on them, what qualifications the county is looking for, etc. “That was impressive … Maybe it is the advantage of a smaller county,” she said.
Amy Mino, another researcher for Washington County, said one thing that surprised her was the number of committees that exist within the county. She agreed that Washington County does have a lot of great information available on its website and mentioned that County Administrator Kevin Corbid was very accessible and made an effort to answer their questions.
“I think they do a good job of getting a lot out there. Most of most of their information is there, most of their meetings and things are there,” Mino explained. “It’s a little hard to navigate and find it. I think that’s typical of government websites, they are not the most intuitive. But a citizen who really wants to find information can find it.”
She said she is hopeful that some of the other counties involved in the study will take a look at the report and improve some of the information they have available to citizens.
Now what?
The 19 metro-area chapters of the League of Women Voters are now meeting to review the study and decide/vote on a collective position it would like to see CMAL adopt.
“When we do a study and then take a vote on a position, then that creates an opportunity for our members to engage in advocacy. It’s a platform for advocacy, meaning public speaking, lobbying, seeking change where it’s warranted,” Schaffer explained. “If there is a particular position that we take, people can use that, saying, ‘The LWV has a specific position and we don’t think you live up to it.’”
CMAL will meet in May to decide its final position. To see the full report, visit https://my.lwv.org/minnesota/anoka-blaine-coon-rapids-area.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.