Strawberry short-take: Local farmers face shorter growing seasons

Warm days that overstay their welcome in September may feel like we’re getting a longer summer. However, these increasingly long, hot summers mean that Minnesota berry farmers are facing a shorter growing season.
Kevin Edberg, owner of The Berry Patch in Forest Lake, saw his strawberry growing season cut in half this year, shrinking from its usual four weeks to just two.
“Part of it is that spring came very late this year,” said Edberg. “Most of the growing seasons have been two weeks later
than normal.”
Edberg, who has been farming for over 40 years, has seen the consequences of warmer summers on his berry yield.
While the number of ideal growing days are fewer, there has also been a significant shift in when seasons arrive. This year’s prime growing season occurred two to three weeks later than normal, and that late spring that Edberg mentioned pushed back harvest times by several days for each of his crops.
“The first raspberry harvest is typically the 4th or 5th of July, but this year it didn’t come until the 10th or 12th,” Edberg noted.
Bill Jacobson of Pine Tree Orchard in White Bear Lake said his strawberry season lasts about 10 days total, compared to past seasons, which last several weeks. Hotter than average temperatures in June are the main culprit for the short strawberry season, he said.
Hot temperatures and little moisture send a message to the berries that it’s time to ripen, so many berries are maturing earlier than normal. Strawberries hit a point of “thermal dormancy” at about 85 degrees, meaning that the berries cannot continue to grow once temperatures reach that limit.
When berries ripen too soon, a yield’s total poundage tends to be smaller since berries haven’t had the time to develop and increase in size. Not enough water also means smaller berries since the majority of a berry is water, according to Edberg.
“What we’ve seen persistently in the last five to 10 years is climate change, and it is man included,” said Edberg. “Those are the reasons we have water availability issues, and putting more carbon in the environment is causing
this heat.”
Local farms aren’t just facing hotter summers. Snow can be a critical factor to the health of future berries. If there isn’t enough snow on the ground during winter, plant roots don’t receive the insulation they need to survive cold temperatures. While this doesn’t affect crops like corn and soybeans, berry plants are more vulnerable to the cool air, which can reach down totheir roots and kill off the plants.
“Mother Nature throws us a curveball every year,” said John Jacobson, Bill Jacobson’s brother and co-owner. “You get one year to figure out the solution to the problem, and then you get another problem the
next year.”
Farms have managed to stay ahead of the curve using new plant varieties, better hybrids and different growing methods.
“The University of Minnesota has been a leader in creating hybrids. We’re a test orchard for the university, and they’re creating some nice varieties that don’t need as many acres and can produce more fruit more efficiently,” said John Jacobson.
Other fruits, like apples, haven’t suffered as much as fickle berries. According to the Jacobsons, the apple season has gotten a bit longer, though their prime growing season has shifted a bit.
Pine Tree Orchard has looked for ways to diversify the way they grow their strawberries. Tabletop growing, a popular way of growing berries in Europe, is one way strawberry farmers can beat the heat when it comes to their more sensitive crops.
“Climate change really makes my life hard,” said Edberg, who has invested in new irrigation systems that adhere to water limits. “It’s expensive, and I have to think about it more as an investment to deal with the variability of the climate.”
While short seasons and smaller yields have been a major growing pain, both The Berry Patch and Pine Tree Orchard have faced significant labor shortages since the onset of the pandemic.
“We put about 25% to 35% of what we worry about on the weather and the other 50% on the labor shortage and how we’re going to get enough people to run this place,” said Jacobson.
Edberg has seen few high school and college students looking for summer berry picking jobs this year, but he feels hopeful that the labor shortage is just a temporary symptom of the pandemic.
“One thing that I’ve been struck by is how appreciative my customers have been for the opportunity to come out and pick and be outside with their families,” said Edberg. “Maybe it’s a growing appreciation for where food comes from.”
Though the landscape of modern farming is rapidly changing, both farms are thankful folks still want to support their businesses.
It’s the farmers’ appreciation for their customers that continues
to grow.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.