Strawberry short-take: Local farmers face shorter growing seasons

Increasingly long, hot summers mean that Minnesota berry farmers are facing a shorter growing season.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Warm days that overstay their welcome in September may feel like we’re getting a longer summer. However, these increasingly long, hot summers mean that Minnesota berry farmers are facing a shorter growing season. 

Kevin Edberg, owner of  The Berry Patch in Forest Lake, saw his strawberry growing season cut in half this year, shrinking from its usual four weeks to just two. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.