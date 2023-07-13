Senator Heather Gustafson paid a visit to the Centerville City Council to sum up legislative happenings impacting the city.
As a former teacher in the Centennial School District and vice chair of the Education Finance Committee, Gustafson said that sustainable funding for schools was the most noteworthy item on her list to report. “Centerville is dear to my heart,” she said. “It's important to me that we fund schools.”
The new education funding formula will provide an increase of 4% for the 2023-24 school year and a 2% increase for the 2024-25 school year, Gustafson said. For the 2025-26 school year and beyond, the formula increase will be linked to inflation with a minimum increase of 2% and a maximum increase of 3%. “This is dependable money that we will see — the Centennial School District had been asking for that,” she said.
In addition, Centennial Schools will see its own adjusted formula increase by more than $2 million, which is a big boost for the district as well, Gustafson said.
In more education news, student mental health, which had been an area of concern, received help with a new personnel aid program, Gustafson said. Schools will now be able to hire nurses and psychologists, and there is now a mental health 911 line, she said.
Municipalities will also benefit from the session that ended on May 23. Specifically, Centerville will receive $25,315 in local government aid next year, after having received nothing last year. With public safety aid, municipalities will receive money to pay off contracts with their public safety agencies or buy an ambulance or fire equipment. There are many options for cities, who can use public safety money for anything involving public safety, Gustafson said. In addition, some $400,000 per year has been earmarked for “pathways to policing” to encourage more people to consider law enforcement as a career and to provide essentials such as body armor.
The Legislature also turned its attention to addressing carjacking by defining it and adding significant penalties for engaging in it. If convicted, a person could receive up to 20 years in prison and/or maximum fine of $25,000, Gustafson said.
Finally, the Legislature gave a nod to senior citizens with a $1.24 billion reduction in Social Security and pension taxes. Some 76% of Minnesota seniors will no longer pay the Minnesota Social Security tax, though they will still have to pay tax at the federal level, Gustafson said. Some 86% of seniors will receive Social Security tax relief and another 10% will receive a significant reduction in their taxes, effective Jan. 1, 2024. “I would like to have seen it be 100%,” she said.
Before leaving the podium, Gustafson gave council members her contact information. “I'm happy to be of service in any way I can,” she said.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
