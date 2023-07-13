Senator Heather Gustafson paid a visit to the Centerville City Council to sum up legislative happenings impacting the city.

As a former teacher in the Centennial School District and vice chair of the Education Finance Committee, Gustafson said that sustainable funding for schools was the most noteworthy item on her list to report. “Centerville is dear to my heart,” she said. “It's important to me that we fund schools.”

