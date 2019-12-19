CENTERVILLE — Every year at this time, all units of local government must present their budget to the public and allow for public commentary in what is called the Truth in Taxation public hearing.
The Centerville City Council formally adopted the 2020 final general fund budget and tax levy with a .45% increase in the total tax levy at its Dec. 11 meeting. In the resolution, council also included the cancellation of certain debt levies, because the city has sufficient funds available to make future payments.
Before adoption and before opening the public hearing, Finance Director Bruce DeJong presented details of the 2020 budget and tax levy.
Balanced revenue and expenditures will match up for a fund balance of $2,710,633, or an increase of $56,294, or 2.12% for 2020, DeJong said.
The increase in the general fund levy to $2.3 million will be nearly offset by a decrease in debt service levy of nearly $50,000 to $457,263. Combined, these two levies make up the $2.7 million total levy for 2020.
Major changes to revenues include both increases and decreases, DeJong said. Increases in revenue include the property tax levy going up $59,343; Local Government Aid going up $6,451 and fire relief aid payments going up $6,000.
However, fines and police forfeits are projected to go down by $9,000, as will building permit revenues by $10,000.
On the expenditure side, salaries and benefits are increasing by $17,500; election costs by $11,270, due to the 2020 General Election and primaries; fire protection will increase by $21,063 due to structural changes in the department and community needs and equipment transfer dollars (the amount of money into the capital equipment replacements) will increase by $14,750.
Expenditures that will decrease include the police protection contract by $5,839 (though services will increase); public works professional services by $10,000 and parks engineering fees by $5,000.
Debt service, which is part of the total levy, will see major changes from last year, DeJong said.
The final year of the police station bond issue will be paid off in 2020, with a payment increase of $4,226 for 2020. The 2009A/2016A streets fund payments will increase by $60,901 and the 2013A streets fund will also increase by $146,800.
Other bond issue payments will go down, however. The 2009B/2015A streets fund (Commerce Drive) will be paid off, and in 2020 the city will pay $206,200 less than last year. The 2011A streets fund of $53,000 will also be paid off by 2020.
The net change in the debt service levy for 2020 will be $47,273 less than the 2019 debt service levy.
“Council was prudent in managing the debt levy and in leveraging cash balances to draw the debt down to a manageable amount,” DeJong said. “(This action) continues to show benefits, because the debt is roughly $250,000 lower than it would have been had we not changed parameters and taken advantage of property sales.”
The city expects to be completely debt-free by 2028. DeJong added.
Although the city’s tax levy increased slightly, by .45%, many homes in the city will see little or no increase in their property taxes. Last spring the assessor’s findings increased the median home value in Centerville from $243,000 in 2018 to $263,000 in 2019.
Because property values have gone up, the amount of net tax capacity increases, DeJong said. With tax sharing, the city benefits from not having a lot of commercial industrial property, and the tax capacity rate will drop quite a bit, he said.
The property tax increase on a median value home for 2020 will be around $9, which is a very small tax increase, DeJong said. This doesn’t mean that every tax statement in the city will see an exact $9 increase, he noted. One home value may go up faster than others or if another style or location sells better, that home might have a higher increase than average. For example, house values on lakes are different than those of other houses. The opposite is also true.“It’s an average,” DeJong said.
“I was interested in being debt free in a few years,” Council Member D. Love said. “I don’t know who’ll be sitting behind this desk in 2028, but they’ll see the police station paid off by then as well.”
“It’s been a refreshing year for me to remember how to do all this,” said Council Member Michelle Lakso, who returned to council after a hiatus of several years.
“I wanted to keep the budget as low as possible but get stuff done,” Paar said after thanking city staff for their months of hard work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.