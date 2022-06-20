Shores of Oneka Lake: M/I Homes receives approval for 218 units

HUGO — Over the years, the City Council and various commissions have reviewed several informal concepts, or sketch plans, for developments on property located adjacent to the west side of Oneka Lake.
Previous sketch plans included proposed developments named “Del Webb” and “Oneka Shores.” City Planner Rachel Juba explained that the previous projects were significantly larger and included additional property to the south and north of 165th Street.
Per the recommendation of the Planning Commission, the City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat and planned unit development (PUD) general plan for a residential development to be known as The Shores of Oneka Lake. Grading could begin by August. The project is proposed to be built in four phases.
The developer is M/I Homes of Minneapolis/St. Paul LLC and the 136.66-acre site (approximately 96 of those acres are buildable) is located north of Goodview Avenue and east of Highway 61. The preliminary plat includes 218 residential lots and 10 outlots. The housing types are proposed to be a combination of single-family homes, villa homes and twin homes. Plans show 100 units of apartments in five buildings on Outlot C, but that project is not included as a part of this approval. The proposed density of the development is 2.27 units per net acre of property.
Access to the development would be at 159th Street and Highway 61 to the west as well as from the existing street stubs of Goodview Avenue and Goodview Trail from the Oneka Ponds development to the south. A roundabout, which the developer would have to pay for, would be constructed at 159th Street and Highway 61. The construction of the roundabout would be part of the first phase of the development and would be required to be completed and functioning before a building permit is issued for the second phase of the development.
Juba said that the developer is requesting PUD flexibility:
• To allow various lot sizes with a minimum lot size of 5,417 square feet, where 10,400 square feet is required.
• To allow various lot widths with a minimum lot width of 52 feet, where 80 feet is required.
• To allow a minimum front setback of 25 feet, where 30 feet is required.
• To allow various setbacks with a minimum side yard setback of 6 feet, where 10 feet is required.
• To allow a maximum impervious coverage of a lot to be 60%, where 50% is required.
• To deviate from the shoreland overlay district regulations.
In return for the flexibility, Juba said the developer has agreed to:
• Design a more sensitive proposal than would have been the case with the use of the standard R-3 zoning district or the shoreland overlay district regulations.
• Provide public open space along Oneka Lake within the development, with improvements that exceed city standards.
• Provide a public trail to connect to existing trails in the adjacent developments, and preserve natural features within the trail system that meanders through the development.
• Provide a landscaping plan that exceeds city standards.
• Preserve existing significant trees on the property.
• Create a stormwater reuse irrigation project within the development.
• Incorporate architectural anti-monotony design guidelines for the homes in the development.
“It is staff’s opinion that the applicant has done a good job addressing the comments and concerns from the proposed sketch plan of the City Council, commissions and residents,” Juba said. “The applicant has offered a more creative and efficient approach to the existing constraints of the property through the site design and layout.”
John Rask, of M/I Homes, added, “The site has a lot of constraints. I think we have done a good job at really working through those … We are proposing a mix of uses and some reduced setbacks to really utilize the upland portions of this site as efficiently as we can to minimize impacts to the other natural features on the site.”
Rask did not give price points for the villas or twin-home products but gave an estimate of cost between $400-800K for the single-family homes. Rask shared that he was hopeful grading of the site would begin by August for completion of phase I in 2022, phase II in 2023, phase III in 2024 or 2025. Rask said the development would likely be a five- to six-year build out.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citzennews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.