Sheriff’s office investigating dog poisoning in Hugo

A Hugo couple is still trying to wrap their heads around what happened to their dogs.
“We are all still in shock,” Kelly Trepanier said.
On July 16, Kelly’s husband, Chris Trepanier, had already left for work. Around 9:30 a.m. Kelly was just about to hop into the shower when she heard one of her dogs, Ruby, shrieking outside.
“I ran out there and she was seizing and convulsing … I started calling her name and I ran down there and her eyes were all rolled back in her head,” Kelly recalled. She ran to grab her phone to call the vet when she noticed her other dog, Duke, was also lying on the floor shaking and drooling.
Her primary vet recommended Kelly take both of the dogs to an emergency vet right away. Kelly, along with her stepson Nathan, immediately packed up the dogs and headed to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center (AERC) in Oakdale.
“Ruby just laid on the floor the whole way. I thought she was going to die any second,” Kelly said. “She just seized the whole way.”
While at the vet, the doctors were trying to figure out what might have caused such a reaction in the dogs: moldy food, blue-green algae or another poisonous substance. Kelly explained it is not uncommon for her dogs to swim in water, as they have ponds on their property in rural Hugo.
After spending all day at AERC, Kelly and Chris had to make the gut-wrenching decision to put Ruby down. Although both dogs received the same treatments, Ruby was not responding the same way and there was too much neurological damage from the several hours of seizures. Duke had to spend the night in the hospital, but is back home now recovering.
“We brought (Ruby) home to bury her, and while I was walking around the yard I was thinking ‘Should I even let my grandkids out here?’” Kelly said. She was walking around her yard right in front of their sliding glass door when she found two large piles of vomit. She started looking through the vomit and noticed what appeared to be miniature hot dogs as well as a “blue-green metallic” stuff.
The Trepaniers have sent off the stomach contents to the University of Michigan for testing. The doctors at the university will perform a gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GCMS) analysis, an analytical method that combines the features of gas-chromatography and mass spectrometry to identify different substances within a test sample.
“I’m hoping they can tell me exactly what is in it, because we are going to pursue this as far as we can,” Kelly said.
The Trepaniers are thankful that Duke survived and that their new puppy, 6-month-old Roscoe, did not ingest whatever the other two dogs did.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizen@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.