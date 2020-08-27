HUGO — Schwieters Companies would like to expand — again.
Victor Land Holdings LLC has requested approval of a preliminary plat and site plan for an approximately 22,500-square-foot office/warehouse building with a 4,600-square-foot enclosed garage and associated parking. The building, located west of Fenway Avenue and south of 140th Street on property known as the Roy Molitor 3rd Addition, would be occupied by Schwieters Companies and used for a small office area and warehouse for its residential and commercial finishes business, which includes products like trim, cabinets, carpentry, doors and hardware.
The building, located adjacent to an earlier manufacturing facility constructed in 2018, will be 32 feet tall, where 50 feet is permitted.
The applicant is also requesting a conditional use permit (CUP) for the campus development. The CUP shows future phases, which include two additional buildings proposed within the campus development. Four other Schwieters buildings, including the company headquarters, are located across Fenway Avenue in the Bald Eagle Industrial Park.
Community Development Director Rachel Juba explained that the first phase of the development was construction of a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing/warehouse building. Phase 2 will consist of the proposed 27,100-square-foot office/warehouse building, which is to be located on the northeast corner of the site. Phase 3 will consist of a 12,000 square-foot office/warehouse and a 45,000 square foot warehouse building, located along the northwest and southeast corners of the 18-acre site.
The applicant is only requesting site plan approval and an easement vacation for the second phase of the project. Each new building will be required to apply for formal site plan approval for consideration by the Planning Commission and City Council.
Juba explained the council previously approved a CUP for a campus development back in 2018. Although the general location of the proposed building remains the same, the Phase 2 building is slightly larger than originally proposed but still falls within the city's requirements for the business park district. The company has also requested an access off of 140th Street.
Chairperson Bronwen Kleissler inquired about whether there would be lighting on the north side of the building, which faces the residential area. Victor Land Holdings representative Mark Guenther explained that there would be lighting on every side of the building, but the lighting would be dim, screened and pointed downward.
Commissioner David Fry wanted more details on the kinds of vehicles that would entering and leaving the property as well as the frequency of trips. Schwieters Companies General Manager Jason Jones said that the building would receive three deliveries a day on average. One of those would be by a large truck and the others likely from UPS or FedEx.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing Aug. 13. Two residents of the Fenway Place townhome development shared their concerns remotely via teleconference. Juba said that three other neighbors also shared their concerns by email and one resident by phone prior to the hearing. The emails expressed concerns including traffic, noise, landscaping and access points.
Bob Meyers, who lives on 141st Street, said he serves on the Fenway Homeowners Association board. He noted that although he doesn't hear much of the noise because of where his property is, he says he has heard a lot of complaints from neighbors.
“They say from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. they can hear nothing but BAM, BAM, BAM.” He said the doors on the existing building are left open during work hours, which makes it even more noisy for neighbors.
Guenther said it is clear the neighbors have some concerns on the current operation that need to be addressed, but he is not involved in that. He is involved in the proposal for the new building. Jason Jones explained that the doors were intentionally placed on the south side of the building (opposite side of the residential area) and those doors will remain closed, as the products that will be made inside the building require a climate-controlled environment.
Resident Donald Jones urged the commission to put any restrictions in writing and to follow through with them. He said many promises have not been upheld.
“We were told there would be no traffic entering from 140th Street. We were told that all traffic would be from Fenway. We were told there would be no exterior storage in the building that is currently there, and there is outside storage facing us. We were told that the doors would be closed except when they were taking material in and out. We have the doors open from sunrise to sunset,” he said. “I have a buffer of evergreen trees and I hear the noise through the trees in my sunroom ... We ask that Schwieters be a good neighbor. That is all we are looking for.”
Juba explained that the previous approval did permit exterior storage on the north and south side of the building. Although the previous approval did not include an access on 140th, that was because it was not requested. As for the doors being open, Juba said she would contact the company to see if they can keep their doors closed.
Vice Chair Scott Arcand shared his thoughts. “I don't think it is reasonable for someone to say that you can't open the doors of your building or use the streets around your complex. I don't get it,” he said.
Commissioner Matthew Derr said, “I think they have done a good job designing the building to limit the disruption to the neighborhood to the north.”
The Planning Commission ultimately voted 5-2 (Fry and Kleissler opposed) to recommend approval to the City Council. The council approved the preliminary plat, final plat, development agreement and easement vacation at its Aug. 17 meeting.
