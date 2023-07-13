Salon to open in former Chef Hot Hands building

Hugo resident Christina Luger plans to open her business, Connor James Salon, this month or next in the former Chef Hot Hands building in downtown Centerville. 

 Contributed

This month or next, Quad area residents will have another option for their hair, skin and massage needs. 

Hugo resident Christina Luger, formerly of Circle Pines, will open Connor James Salon in the former Chef Hot Hands building in downtown Centerville. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.