Salon to open in former Chef Hot Hands building

This month or next, Quad area residents will have another option for their hair, skin and massage needs.
Hugo resident Christina Luger, formerly of Circle Pines, will open Connor James Salon in the former Chef Hot Hands building in downtown Centerville.
“I’ve always dreamed of having my own salon,” she said. “It’s been in the back of my head … it’s always just been that dream.”
For the past three years, Luger has rented space at a salon in White Bear Lake. She was looking for somewhere she could call her own in the Hugo area and stumbled across the former Chef Hot Hands space in the city next door because she knows the building’s owners.
The salon is named after her two sons’ middle names, as well as her brother Connor, who passed away in 2014.
“Connor James Salon has been a journey of discovery for myself. I wanted a place that combined my love of music, specifically classic rock, creating beautiful hair and plants,” Luger explained. “Throughout my journey I also learned about how important mind and body wellness is.”
She loves to help people feel good about themselves, as well as to educate people on the products they use.
All of the products used at the salon will be fair-trade, ethically harvested, organic products with plant-based ingredients.
“I think it is really important to pay attention to what we are putting into our bodies,” she said.
Connor James Salon will also offer some boutique items from local artisans, including jewelry and other goodies.
The salon has space for six stylists. Luger also plans to bring in a massage therapist and an esthetician.
She is currently in the process of renovating the commercial kitchen space into a salon. Walls have been torn down and new walls have been constructed, flooring has been installed and the electrical and plumbing is all being redone.
“I’m really excited to be in my hometown and bring something new to the community,” Luger said.
Luger plans to open for business come July or August.
