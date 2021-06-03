CENTERVILLE — After a second public hearing that lasted 37 minutes, accompanied by approximately 100 letters from citizens — mostly opposed to various aspects of the Rehbein commercial development on Main Street — the Centerville City Council checked off most of the boxes for the three proposed developments to move forward at its May 26 meeting.
The only thing that prevented council from checking off every single one of the formalities was an abrupt end to the meeting due to technical Zoom difficulties.
R&R Leasing Inc. (Rehbein Commercial) requested to plat two vacant parcels of land comprising 23.73 acres into six lots and to add a new street, all on the north side of Main Street between 20th and 21st avenues. Developers have purchased three of the six lots; the remaining three will remain vacant for the near future. A Kwik Trip station is proposed for a 4.47-acre lot, the NorBella Senior Living facility is proposed for a 4.3-acre lot and the Belleville Apartments are proposed for a 5.3-acre lot.
Before council and all meeting attendees were kicked off Zoom, council conducted the second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 113, Second Series amendments to the City Code, Chapter 156 & Table 156.A-1. This ordinance change will allow Kwik Trip to run a car wash as an accessory to their business. The first reading and discussion of this ordinance change to the city code relating to car washes and vehicle sales and service was conducted at the April 28 meeting.
After the ordinance change was approved, a conditional use permit (CUP) for a car wash at the Kwik Trip, as an accessory use to their retail and fuel sales operation, could then be approved. The convenience store and retail fuel sales are permitted uses under the city code, and a site plan for them was approved at an earlier council meeting. A condition of the CUP for a car wash includes a provision to restrict its times of operation to a period between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Council will also ask the developer to explore additional sound mitigation.
NorBella Senior Living is a 40-unit assisted-living and memory care facility. For the project to move forward, council approved an ordinance rezoning the site from B-2 Main Street Commercial to B-1 Commercial, a CUP and findings of fact for the developer to build a specialized care facility, and the site plan review. Approval of the CUP and findings of fact were contingent on approval of the associated plat and rezoning, and the site plan review was contingent on the approval of the first two actions.
“B-2 Main Street Commercial doesn't allow specialized care facilities, so it must be rezoned to B-1,” said City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz. “Then the CUP has to be approved, because it's necessary for the specialized care facility due to that use being listed as a conditional use.”
Council members expressed concern that the exterior of the complex might not look “robust” enough and requested that Rachel Development model the curbside appearance of NorBella to mirror its Prior Lake development aesthetically.
That's when everything at the virtual council meeting went dark.
Statz then announced through emails that council suspended action on four resolutions for the Belleville Landing Apartments site on Main Street until an emergency meeting called for 6:30 p.m. June 3 at City Hall. Apollo Development has proposed the Belleville Landing Apartments, a four-story, 103-unit apartment building on Lot 2, Block 2 of the Rehbein Commercial property.
The four resolutions on the table for that June 3 meeting include a Comprehensive Plan amendment rezoning the site of the proposed Belleville Landing Apartments from Commercial to Residential; the first reading of an ordinance rezoning the site of the Belleville Landing Apartments from B-2 Main Street Commercial to R-3 High Density Residential; a CUP for a planned unit development (PUD) for Belleville Landing; and a site plan review for that development. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 in favor of recommending approval of the Comprehensive Plan amendment, rezoning and site plan review.
