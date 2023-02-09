ST. PAUL—Hearts, flowers and chocolates are staples of Valentine’s Day for humans, but for the bald eagles on the DNR’s EagleCam, expressions of love consist of shapely twigs and morsels of fresh fish. 

February is the month when eagle parents are getting ready to produce the next generation of high-flying predators. Their teamwork as they protect the nest from predators, incubate eggs and hunt for food in the icy winter conditions are true #couplegoals. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.