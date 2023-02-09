ST. PAUL—Hearts, flowers and chocolates are staples of Valentine’s Day for humans, but for the bald eagles on the DNR’s EagleCam, expressions of love consist of shapely twigs and morsels of fresh fish.
February is the month when eagle parents are getting ready to produce the next generation of high-flying predators. Their teamwork as they protect the nest from predators, incubate eggs and hunt for food in the icy winter conditions are true #couplegoals.
“They tend to stay together; you could say until death do us part or until a better mate comes in,” said Lori Naumann, spokesperson for the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, which manages the nest camera and livestream. “They have a stronger fidelity to the territory than they do to their partner. If they feel this is a great territory, with a great food source year round, they will defend their territory and it is a coveted site.”
Millions of people from Minnesota and beyond enjoy an up-close view of these behaviors in real time through the DNR EagleCam livestream. The EagleCam first started in 2013, and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year.
Watching the feed, one might catch the female moving sticks around, prepping the nest for eggs that will come along sometime in mid-February. Eagle nests are massive structures, built high out of reach of ground predators and added to year after year. The male and female know just how to divide their roles, the female incubating eggs at night while the male sits close by defending the territory.
“He’s paying attention to what’s going on in the whole area while watching over her as well,” Naumann explained. “He will jump down and they both will weave the sticks together which strengthens the pair bond, shows them the other one is a good partner, they know how to be an eagle, and they are trusted to provide food and protect the nest.”
As scientists, the DNR has to be careful not to anthropomorphize, even though fans of the eagles love to do so anyway. Members of the Friends of the Minnesota Nongame EagleCam Facebook page call the current pair Nancy and Beau.
“They are rabid followers, and they are very passionate about this particular nest,” Naumann said. “Some of the people watch the camera constantly. It amazes me how much they catch.”
There are a few privileged photographers who were aware of the nest before it had a camera in it, and they still visit the site to take photos. Each year they produce a calendar of photos that they sell to benefit the Nongame Wildlife program.
The popularity of the nest cam skyrocketed during the pandemic, Naumann said. People were looking to connect with nature and keep themselves entertained at home. When the chicks hatched in March of 2020, there were viewers from 150 countries and all 50 states. The stream is used frequently in school curriculum and in spaces such as care centers and meeting rooms, where it adds a touch of the wild. Recent research has even suggested that exposure to livestream wildlife cameras can help improve quality of life and promote a deep love of conservation in viewers. Eagles have bounced back to healthy numbers since they were dangerously threatened by hunting and chemical pollutants in the mid-1900s, but these birds are a charismatic face for the Nongame Wildlife Program, which works to conserve other threatened species in Minnesota.
Sometimes, it seems that people love eagles more than eagles love each other. The EagleCam is not always family-friendly viewing, and the DNR gives a warning that the lives of wild eagles can often be brutal and difficult to watch.
Many chicks don’t make it through the difficulties of life in the nest. Eggs usually hatch a few days apart, resulting in varying sizes between siblings, and it’s rough to be the littlest. Siblings have been known to peck at each other and even push each other out of the nest. In some cases where food was in short supply, eaglets and even adult eagles have eaten the weakest member of the aerie.
Adults face many challenges as well—in recent years the territory has been in a shakeup as first one male disappeared, then another, with avian influenza as the suspect.
Not to mention, eagles like to eat some things that people consider cute and fuzzy—and sometimes when they arrive in the nest, they aren’t quite dead yet.
“It’s usually very bloody and gruesome,” Naumann said. “But viewers who have been watching a long time get accustomed to that, and they get excited when food comes into the nest. It’s tough to watch sometimes, but one of the things is that people have realized that this is nature. They’ve become a little bit more accustomed to it.”
If all goes well, EagleCam viewers can expect eggs to arrive sometime in mid-February. After that, the parents will incubate the eggs for about 35 days. In March, there should be a few fluffy nestlings opening their beaks wide to accept deliveries of bits of fish and animal protein from their hardworking parents.
The exact location of the nest is kept secret to protect the birds from disturbance, but anyone can swing by the nest virtually. Visit the EagleCam at www.dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam/index.html.
