Where are you from originally? Where did you graduate from high school and when?
I grew up on the road traveling and singing with my family’s show band, so although I was born after a show one night in Minnesota, I don’t actually have a hometown or a home state. My mother and father are from Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, respectively. We got off the road in my teenage years and I ended up spending the last two years of high school at what used to be called the Minnesota Center for Arts Education (MCAE) but is now known as the Perpich Center for Arts Education in Golden Valley.
What did you do after you graduated?
After graduating from MCAE in 1995, I received a scholarship for vocal performance and went to Augsburg College for four years to complete a degree in mathematics, graduating from Augsburg in 1999.
How long have you lived in Hugo?
In 2018, my husband and I purchased a home in Hugo for some more space after we learned of the coming of the fourth child.
Where does your interest in music come from? What inspired you to be a musician?
Since I was born into it, I certainly am very familiar with the stage. However, beyond that, singing brings me a certain tangible joy and I feel lucky that others have wanted to receive my songs enough so that I’m able to make a living at it.
Are you a solo artist or are you in a band? Do you sing and/or play instruments?
I am a singer and a songwriter, and I can accompany myself minimally on the piano (and even more minimally on the guitar), but I generally leave the instrument playing to the professionals. When the overhead is low, sometimes I’ll play what I call my “Chesapeake,” which is comprised of a snare drum and a high-hat to fill out the sound when I play as duo with my multitalented husband, Joe Cruz, on guitar.
How long have you been doing this?
I’ve been in the professional music business, performing on stage, since the age of 2.
What can you tell us about your style of music?
Some folks know me from jazz clubs, some folks know me from funk/dance/pop bands, others know me for my original music on the radio/television shows, and yet others know me only from performing in a musical theater setting.
I would say I’m known for a passionate, powerful and versatile sound mostly housed in jazz and R&B with the occasional romp into the realm of country and a few stops in the musical theater genre.
Do you have any albums?
I have three albums of my own “All Of Me” (1999), “Jennifer Grimm – A Christmas with Family & Friends” (2004), “After Noon” (2008) and I’m currently producing my fourth album, “Mother Grimm,” which will come out this year.
Where do you perform, and how often?
In the “before times,” I performed every week/weekend somewhere between the weekly Thursday night spot close to home at Ingredients Cafe in White Bear Lake and other private parties and jazz club performances throughout the metro.
Once in a while, I’ll be in a musical theater production or take a quick trip to do a show in New York City.
How has the pandemic affected you?
Many shows were canceled for my husband and many shows were canceled for me. My album release was set for a great concert at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis June 1, but now that has been postponed to Monday, Nov. 2.
As soon as the public can venture out, we will be performing an outdoor drive-in concert at Crooners Supper Club in Fridley. For now, that will be June 5.
What are you doing these days to stay sane and connected with your fans?
My husband and I occasionally livestream from home for fun, but we’ve also had a couple livestream concerts in conjunction with Children’s Hospital and QCTV. Also, I periodically post a lullaby for everyone on my Facebook page with our 1-year-old son, Julian, as I shush him down for bedtime.
What do you enjoy about being a musician?
I enjoy having the freedom to express myself however I see fit and having an avenue to do that in a way that is not only accepted by the public, but also has a few paths to help financially support the family at the same time.
Anything else you want people to know about you?
If everything goes as planned, there will be tickets for sale in August for my newest album release at the Pantages Monday, Nov. 2.
If you have artists you would like to support during the outbreak, you can go to Spotify/Pandora and play their music on those platforms as much as possible (even set it to play on repeat on silent while you sleep) and extra funds will be thrown their way. For us, you can find our albums on iTunes: Jennifer Grimm “After Noon” and Joe Cruz “Pasión.”
Find out more about Jennifer Grimm at jennifergrimm.com.
