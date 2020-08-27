Public works price tag comes in $1M less than expected

HUGO — “All the stars aligned” for the proposed public works facility at Irish Avenue Park in Hugo.
That is how Jeff Oertel, the architect for the project, described the “fantastic” bids the city received for the project at the City Council’s Aug. 17 meeting.
“It is like all the stars aligned on us. And why? A bit of luck, support from the council and perfect scheduling for the bidding … I am so pleased that council acted very quickly and supported this project. It allowed us to get on track right away and actually fast-track the job,” Oertel said. “I was waiting for a call from Scott (Anderson, public works director) saying because of all this nonsense going on out there the council wants to pull the project, but it never came.”
The city received 16 bids, three of which came in below $9 million. That’s more than $1 million less than the project was estimated to cost. “We have had projects pre-coronavirus period with a building cost (without the sitework) that were running $142-$145 a square foot. This project came in at $122 a square foot. That is a substantial amount of money (in savings),” Oertel said.
It is especially important that the bids came in low, because many unexpected challenges came up during the design phase. Oertel said they had challenges with the site, including soils, placement of the water supply well and power supply to the site.
In 2019, the council approved a facility needs study for the Public Works Department and approved the 2020 budget, which allowed for either the expansion or relocation of the public works facility, currently located at 6900 137th Street N., just west of Hanifl Fields Athletic Park. The study concluded that the best option for the city would be to build a new, approximately 60,600-square-foot building on approximately 10 acres of 125-acre Irish Avenue Park.
The council ultimately awarded the $9,253,560 contract, which includes the base bid and six alternates, to Ebert Construction Aug. 17. The salt storage building, materials storage bins and landscaping still need to be bid.
“This started as a way to improve our current building, and then it quickly turned into the realization that that was not a good use of taxpayer dollars,” Mayor Tom Weidt said. He noted that council saw a new building as “a reasonable way to get the city set up to be able to provide the services it is going to need to provide in the future.
“This building sets up the city and future councils and future taxpayers to have a building that they can continue to use for decades to come,” Weidt said.
Council Member Becky Petryk said, “I was a person you kind of had to scrape off the floor when the first cost estimates came in. I am delighted that the bids have come in the way they have.”
Council Member Mike Miron said, “This is one of those projects that is going to serve the community for decades to come, and you only get one shot at it to try to do it the right way.” He added, “This was probably one of the more robust conversations we have had as a City Council for a long time, and I think it was through that conversation and dialogue that we did settle in on good path forward. I appreciate our ability to have that conversation and to look out for the taxpayer and that eye toward the future and how we can make an investment in our community that is going to set us up for a long, long time.”
Anderson said city staff will now work through the contract with the general contractor. He said he is hopeful the site grading work will begin in September. The project should be complete in October 2021.
As for the current public works building, City Administrator Bryan Bear confirmed that White Bear Lake Area Schools is interested in buying the building. The two parties are working on a purchase agreement.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
