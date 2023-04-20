CENTERVILLE — City Assessor Mary Wells recently made her annual visit before the Centerville City Council to present the current year’s property valuations.
No one was gobsmacked this year, after being conditioned to the 25% valuation increase for taxes payable 2023.
The current total market value in Centerville for taxes payable 2024 rose a modest 5.4%, “not a dramatic spike like last year,” Wells said.
Annually, the Local Board of Appeal & Equalization in each city must hold a public hearing addressing the city assessor’s classification and valuation for each property within the city’s jurisdiction.
Property owners received mailed notice of their proposed valuation and the date of this hearing in March. However, the city could not take action to vote on any changes and establish the overall taxable value for the city following the hearing, because proper notice had not been published in the city’s official newspaper. The city was only allowed to hold the hearing, then “recess” it to a future date before taking action. Council plans to do that at the April 26 meeting and has published notice about it in its official newspaper, The Citizen. Council will then reconvene, vote on any changes and adjourn the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization.
All the criteria for determining property values is based on Minnesota Department of Revenue guidance, which all assessors in the state are all required to follow, as they use same process to assess property values.
Every property in the city must be inspected every five years (a quintile review). That means that 350 properties (or 20% of the properties within the city) were inspected during the past year that ended on Jan. 2, 2023 for taxes payable in 2024. Appraisal staff also inspected 94 properties where building permits were issued for improvements, remodeling or deconstruction projects during 2022.
During the assessment study period, 97 total sales were recorded from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Of those processed sales, 90 were residential and seven commercial, industrial or apartment. Of the 90 residential sales, 53 sales met the criteria of “qualified sales,” according to the Department of Revenue. (A qualified sale is a sale on the open market between a willing buyer and willing seller and doesn’t include vacant lots, sales between family members or foreclosures.) These 53 sales were the basis of the valuation adjustments made to the residential properties.
The 5.4% increase in the city’s total market value was accompanied by a 3% increase in new construction, which is not included in the total market value calculation. With the large amount of construction within the city, the total market value really rose to approximately 9%, Wells said.
The 2023 assessment for the city is based on 1,667 parcels of property within the city.
The preliminary total estimated market value is $661,749,100, an increase of 9.34% from 2022.
New construction valuation in the amount of $23,497,400 made up 3.88% of the total increase.
After subtracting the new construction value, the overall city value was $638,325,700, a 5.45% increase over the previous year.
For comparison, the total estimated market value of property in Centerville five years ago, in 2018, was $411,089,500.
Residential properties in the city make up 87% of the city’s total assessed valuation. Commercial and industrial properties account for 11%, and apartments 2% of the total valuation. Residential properties used to make up 92% of the properties, so the commercial/industrial sector has picked up, Wells added.
“For residential properties, we’re seeing a stabilization of prices,” Wells said. Although the first few months of year were flat in terms of appreciation, the spring market is now starting to fire up, with more property appreciation, she said.
The city received about a dozen calls from property owners with adjustment requests and questions that the assessor was available to answer. Evidence was also offered to support valuation. Taxpayers still unhappy with the outcome may take their case to either the Small Claims Division or the Regular Division of Tax Court until April 30. For information, www.mn.gov/tax-court.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
