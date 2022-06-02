Premier Bank submits sketch plan for Highway 61, 147th Street corner

HUGO — Premier Bank has its sights set on a parcel across the street from its current location.
The business is considering moving ahead with a commercial development with a drive-thru on a 0.76-acre parcel on the northwest corner of 147th Street and Highway 61, currently occupied by a residential home. Approximately 3,000 square feet of the 4,368-square-foot building would be for Premier Bank, and the remaining space would be occupied by a tenant.
The property is zoned Future Central Business (FCB) and is located in the area of the city where development is guided by the city’s Downtown Plan and design guidelines. The applicant is proposing to rezone the property to Central Business (C-1) to accommodate a commercial use.
Premier Bank, currently located at 14815 Forest Blvd. next to the Speedway, submitted a sketch plan that has now been reviewed by the Planning Commission and City Council. A sketch plan is not a formal submittal, but rather constitutes an opportunity for an applicant to gather feedback and comments to gauge whether it thinks a project would be supported.
“We have been here 15 years. We are committed to Hugo …” said Hugo Branch President Joseph Houle. “We have outgrown our current site, it’s not ideal. We have been looking for a while and are excited about this opportunity.”
City Planner Rachel Juba explained that the FCB zoning area represents transition areas that have been identified as practical and generally suitable for future development as part of downtown. “The purpose of the future central business district is to provide a holding zone until a landowner makes application for development, at which time the city may rezone the affected property consistent with the downtown plan, provided the development does not result in the premature extension of public utilities or impede planned road improvements,” she said.
Residential land uses are allowed to continue pending future redevelopment consistent with the city’s Downtown Plan.
Juba said that because it is a sketch plan, the topic has not yet been discussed with neighboring residents. Many of the residents in that area may not know how the area is zoned and what that means for their property. For that reason, the Planning Commission and council recommended setting up a neighborhood meeting to discuss the development further.
A conditional use permit (CUP) would be required for the drive-thru, since the drive-thru would be closer than 200 feet to a residential property.
“If the property was rezoned to C-1 and a site plan and CUP was approved for a commercial business with a drive-thru, any commercial business with a drive-thru could locate on the property. The approval would not be specific to a bank,” Juba said, noting the Planning Commission did not want to see a high-traffic business like a fast food restaurant on the corner.
In general, both the Planning Commission and City Council were supportive of the bank use. Some members said they would like to see the main access to the property on Flay Avenue, whereas others thought 147th Street might be more appropriate.
Council Member Mike Miron inquired about what type of tenant Premier Banks would hope to attract to occupy the other part of the building. Houle explained that it would likely be a complementary type of business, like a title company or insurance agency.
Both council members Phil Klein and Becky Petryk said they would like to see the city work with Premier Bank to make this work. “We had multiple variances for the auto parts store (O’Reilly Auto Parts), and we made that work,” Klein said. “I would like to see us make this work. They have been in the community for 15 years.”
Petryk said there were many compromises and things that needed to be done in order to make the Subway across the street work. “I think it would be an excellent business for this area. It might take some work to answer all of these questions,” she said.
Miron said, “I like the general direction this is going. I think they have done a good job. The style and look they are going for is appealing and attractive.”
Council Member David Strub said, “I think this bank would be excellent business for this corner. My concern is what might come after it because of the drive-thru attached to the property, not the business that asks to begin with. I’m concerned about what we may be setting up for 20, 25 years from now.” He added, “I would love to keep them in town … This could be a starting block for a potential start to the downtown area.”
Although the council didn’t have to, it chose to allow public comment on the sketch plan, all of which was supportive.
Former Council Member Frank Puleo shared that he is a customer of the bank. He said that residents in the area would not see high traffic volumes coming and going from the property. “I go to this bank just about every day. They have two parking spots right now, and I can name on one hand the number of times I couldn’t park there,” he said.
Flay Avenue resident Jeff Marier said, “I can’t think of a better fit. It is kind of a non-issue … I can think of a lot worse.”
Former Council Member Mike Granger said, “We need to do something now. We have somebody in the community that wants to be here. I would hate to see them go to Lino Lakes.” He added that he had to take his own business outside of the community (Columbus) because he couldn’t find space within the city. “I think we need to work with them … I think this would be an excellent anchor (for downtown), he said.
If a formal application comes forward for rezoning, neighbors in the immediate area will be notified. The approval process will then travel back through the Planning Commission and, ultimately, the City Council.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
