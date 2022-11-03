HUGO — The Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Planning Commission have both weighed in on a sketch plan for a development known as Oneka Commons. Next up will be the City Council.
The properties are generally located in the area south of Frenchman Road/CSAH 8 and west of Highway 61. The property owner, Marvin LaValle, has signed a contact with the applicant, Peter Stalland (Oneka Commons LLC), to develop the properties. The proposed sketch plan includes eight parcels totaling approximately 92 acres. The parcels are currently vacant and vary in elevation with several constraints, including wetlands, floodplain/floodway, ditches and the Met Council sanitary sewer interceptor.
The properties are located in three zoning districts: low-density single-family residential, general business and central business. For land use, the properties fall into three categories — low-density residential, commercial and mixed-use.
City Administrator Bryan Bear explained that the applicant is showing development of eight parcels of land into separate residential and commercial lots, to be developed separately. The uses proposed are single-family homes, multifamily townhomes, apartments, senior housing and various commercial businesses. In discussions with the applicant, the proposed apartments would be included in the first phase.
Stalland has presented a few different options for the location of the two apartment buildings, which would likely be 70 units each and three stories in height. He said the development would be similar to Aster Meadows in Vadnais Heights. He recently submitted a sketch plan to receive informal, nonbinding comments on the proposal to see if there was general support from the various Hugo commissions and City Council.
“This is a really important step in a process, because it is early. An applicant can get informal, comments that are nonbinding,” Bear noted. “They really help guide an applicant towards making a decision about what to do.”
Bear said that beyond this project, the commissions and council members will need to have broader discussions about commercial property and density in general, as market needs seem to be changing.
“My impression as a developer is that you have got way too much commercial. That property has been sitting there for 25 years. Every developer knows about this, and nothing has happened,” Stalland said. “The marketplace clearly, especially in the metro area, requires more multifamily housing. As a developer, you can’t buy land, pay the fees, you can’t do that at 12 units to the acre. It has to be higher density.”
The Oneka Commons proposal would break down to a density of 20 units per acre, whereas the highest density that is currently allowed in the city is 10-12 units per acre.
EDA and Planning Commission members said they would like to maintain the commercial areas that are currently planned along main corridors, like County Road 8. Commissioners also said that they would like to see a large building located farther away from the street, rather than right next to it.
“That’s a prime piece of anything that we want us to have in Hugo. It is a crowning jewel, if you will, when you come into town, so anything on that corner of 61 and Frenchman, you want to have something of quality,” Commissioner Steve Andres said. “In my opinion, not something huge that would block everything off, but something that would blend in with what we are trying to achieve with the downtown plan.”
Vice Chair Scott Arcand said I’m not a fan of having apartments (there). I think that’s better suited for commercial stuff.” He added, “How many times have you heard ‘We like Hugo’s rural feel?’ Twenty units per acre is not rural.”
Commissioner Matthew Derr noted that if you ask residents whether they would rather see commercial development or apartments in that location, they would most likely say they prefer commercial uses. “That’s one of our main thoroughfares.”
Bear said the City Council will likely have its chance to weigh in on the sketch plan for Oneka Commons in November, but ultimately the developer will need to decide next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.