HUGO  — The Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Planning Commission have both weighed in on a sketch plan for a development known as Oneka Commons. Next up will be the City Council. 

The properties are generally located in the area south of Frenchman Road/CSAH 8 and west of Highway 61. The property owner, Marvin LaValle, has signed a contact with the applicant, Peter Stalland (Oneka Commons LLC), to develop the properties. The proposed sketch plan includes eight parcels totaling approximately 92 acres. The parcels are currently vacant and vary in elevation with several constraints, including wetlands, floodplain/floodway, ditches and the Met Council sanitary sewer interceptor. 

