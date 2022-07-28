2022 is a big election year for Minnesota.

Incumbent governor Tim Walz seeks reelection among a slew of new opponents, and each of Minnesota’s House and Legislature seats are up for election. But before any of these candidates make it to the November ballot, Minnesota voters will select their favored candidates in the primaries Aug. 9 or from now until Aug. 8 if they choose to vote by mail.

