SCANDIA — Lent is the 40 days (not including Sundays) from Ash Wednesday to the Saturday before Easter. The three main things people focus on during Lent are prayer, fasting and giving.
This year, Pastor Seth Perry, of Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, invites others to join him in giving up the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
Perry recently launched a Lenten mental health campaign called “Give up the Stigma.”
Throughout the 2023 Lenten season, the campaign will feature online and in person opportunities for churchgoers, lay leaders, clergy and the community to participate in dialogue about where faith and mental health intersect.
For 13 years, Perry has successfully treated his mental health diagnosis of bipolar type 1, but he often asked himself, “Why, as a pastor, have I never felt comfortable and safe sharing my diagnosis with my congregation?”
“If I feel uncomfortable sharing this part of myself, then the folks in the pews must also feel uncomfortable as well,” he said.
On Feb. 22, 2023, Perry disclosed his mental health diagnosis to his congregation and publicly by posting a video on YouTube and Instagram. By going public, his hope is “to enter into a valuable dialogue of empowerment and support.”
“I experienced my own struggles beginning in my teenage years. I was diagnosed at the age of 17. I should have sought treatment but didn’t, because I was resistant,” said Perry.
“So, I’d say from the age of 15 to about 29, I went untreated. When I finally started to get well, I had a balanced approach to my mental health. Instead of just focusing on talk therapy and medication, I was also part of a church.
“When I first started my journey, being a part of the faith community, being supported by the church really helped me, it allowed me to access hope. The church can offer help in ways that are different from counseling and psychotherapy.”
Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Perry received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. He also attended Lutheran Theological Seminary Saskatoon, where he received a Master of Divinity (Mdiv) degree.
In 2019, Perry was ordained at the Alberta synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada. After his ordination, he served the people of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
Prior to his ordination, Perry was a youth worker for the city of Vancouver. He also spent four years as a support worker and chaplain at Edgewood Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in Nanaimo, British Columbia, and served as an addictions counselor at Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centre.
Perry has been at Elim Lutheran Church since August 2022 and brings the experience he’s developed through his own mental health struggles, his youth work and community service to his ministry.
“When I decided to become pastor, I thought that my mental health was a liability, so I didn’t talk about it, and that frightened me. It raised awareness as to how I stigmatized my own mental health diagnosis,” he said.
“Ultimately, that was not true. It took me a while to understand that because I suffered with my own mental health issues and learned how to manage crisis, I have access to compassion for people. I know what that looks like to be at a low point in life. I know what that feels like.”
Perry believes that he was called to ministry to serve people with compassion and grace, both inside and outside the walls of the church.
“I could have been therapist or a counselor,” he said.
“But the door seemed to open for pastoral ministry because of how my own spirituality and faith assisted me through dark times.”
“For anyone struggling with or suffering from mental health issues, it can feel helpless, and it can feel hopeless. I suffered for a long time. There were times it felt like there was no end in sight, but I reached out and I kept reaching out.”
“By learning how to manage my mental health, I learned how to enjoy life. Now I get to experience all the wonderful things that it has to offer. I am so grateful for that,” said Perry.
For more information:
A website has been created for the project: www.giveupthestigma.com
A hashtag has been created for the campaign: #giveupthestigma
Videos will be cross-posted to his YouTube channel and Instagram @giveupthestigma
YouTube Launch Video: Local pastor Goes Public with his Bipolar Diagnosis this Lent — “Giving up the Stigma” of mental health at church.
To view the video, visit https://youtu.be/na8gSskyiss
