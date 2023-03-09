SCANDIA — Lent is the 40 days (not including Sundays) from Ash Wednesday to the Saturday before Easter. The three main things people focus on during Lent are prayer, fasting and giving.

This year, Pastor Seth Perry, of Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, invites others to join him in giving up the stigma surrounding mental health issues. 

