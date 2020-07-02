HUGO — Splash pad or no splash pad?
That topic seemed to dominate much of the Lions Park project discussion at the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission’s last meeting June 17.
The City Council authorized a feasibility study for Lions Park back in April. The item is also one of the many tasks the council listed in its 2020 goals.
Landscape architect Candace Amberg, of WSB, has been updating the master plan that was designed for the park back in 2015 to make sure it aligns with the current commission’s vision and more accurately reflects what is going on around Lions Park, including the Hugo Gardens development. That project is proposed to include seven apartment buildings with 12 units each just west of Lions Park.
Amberg presented three options to the park board as part of the ongoing feasibility study. The options greatly range in cost, depending on the features/amenities the commission and City Council decide are most important. Option one closely follows the master plan that was created in 2015. Option two removes the splash pad and creates a larger playground area tailored as an all-inclusive playground for different types of users (age/ability). Option three still has the splash pad but changes up the parking slightly.
The project estimate, including contingency and design fees, is $5.3 to $8.8 million. Some of the necessary road improvements and trail improvements would be included with the Hugo Gardens development.
“There are three big-picture items that we need direction on: The parking lot by City Hall, the type of play features (splash pad, all-inclusive playground or neither) and the size of the shelter,” said Parks Planner Shayla Denaway.
Some members of the park board expressed that they would like to see some sort of water feature included in the plans. It was brought up that the City Council may have some concerns regarding the splash pad proposal. Denaway said the splash pad has never been discussed at a public meeting, but she guessed that cost and water use could be a major factor. In an email to The Citizen, City Administrator Bryan Bear said some of the council’s initial concerns include the initial cost, high water consumption and high maintenance requirements.
Parks Commissioner Nicole Schmid said she thought they would get a lot of support from the community on the proposed amenities, including the splash pad.
“We are spending millions on this park. We want people to come and enjoy the park. There are 1,000 kids that attend elementary school in Hugo right now and we are building another elementary school and have all those homes going in in Adelaide Landing — families are moving in there,” Schmid explained. “As a stay-at-home mom of three kids for 13 years, it would have been awesome to have that. I joined this (commission) so that I could make a difference for other parents, to make our city better and more desirable and make us the place people want to go ... We have land to build on here, and we have a lot of assets up in our town. I think we have a moment here to do something really great.”
Parks Commissioner Ranell Tennyson said people need somewhere to go when it is hot. “People are going where there is water to cool off and have fun on a hot day. I think most families that are moving here would say a splash pad would be great.”
Although the board did not select a preferred option, Denaway said one thing is clear — the board would like Lions Park to be a “destination park.” The commission and City Council held a joint meeting June 29, after press deadline, to discuss Lions Park improvements. See the next issue of The Citizen for updates.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.