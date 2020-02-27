HUGO — Picture a group of strangers all gathered around a large farm table, talking about food and farm life all while enjoying a five-course meal by candlelight.
That’s exactly what happens every six weeks or so at Oneka Shores Farm, located at 7039 165th St. N in Hugo.
“We get to share the farm with people. That is really important, because we really care about farming in a way that is regenerative, that takes care of our soil and is putting back as much as we are taking out. We don’t use any chemicals and we use animals in a smart way,” Elizabeth Bauer explained. “We want to share that with everyone that we possibly can that feels familial.”
Steve and Elizabeth Bauer moved to the Hugo property in 2016. Before that, Elizabeth lived in St. Paul and Steve in Blaine. Elizabeth grew up on a farm and Steve grew up gardening and helping out on his grandfather’s farm. Steve’s love of plants and animals led him to pursue degrees in biology and chemistry, which ultimately led to a job in ecology that focused on soil health and biodiversity. Even though he now works in the technology industry, he is still able to get his farm fix at home.
Elizabeth was a CPA for many years for a consulting firm that worked with small businesses. One of those businesses was a cooking school, where she said she took as many classes as she could. Elizabeth is currently the president of an international engineering firm, runs a business coaching company and teaches yoga at Aerial Athletics in Lino Lakes.
“It was a match made in heaven. We knew right away that we wanted to find a farm,” Elizabeth said.
“When we found this site, it was really perfect in that it had the right amount of space, but it had never been a garden, a farm or had animals before, so we really got to set it up. We get to build the vision for what we want it to be. It was also really important for us to raise the kids in a place that they can play in the woods, be outside, get a little gritty. Hugo still has a lot of that rural, hometown feel to it, yet we still have amazing schools and there is a lot of people here, so it is the best of both worlds.”
On the 11-acre hobby farm, the Bauers raise American guinea hogs and ducks and chickens (for eggs). The farm is also home to “guard” geese, rabbits, vegetables and a myriad of cats, dogs and children. “If it can be grown in Minnesota, we grow it,” Elizabeth said.
Their open-concept home is equipped with a large kitchen that produces way more than Steve and Elizabeth and their four boys can eat. That’s where the supper club comes in. The event kicked off in January and was held again Feb. 22. The idea is that every six weeks or so, people are invited to the farm to enjoy a home-cooked, farm-fresh, five-course meal. The menu changes each time. The winter events are limited to 10 seats, but summer events will be much bigger.
“Everyone sits at the same table, so you are talking to people you don’t know. During the meal, there will be some demonstrations, cooking instruction and they will learn about each course, what is in it and how it was prepared,” Elizabeth said. “I love talking to people about how simple it can be to make food that is delicious and really good for you.”
The Bauers use as many ingredients as possible from the farm and butcher their own pigs. Currently, it costs $50/person for the supper club experience. People must register ahead of time online at onekashoresfarm.com/book-online. The meal cost will likely go down over the summer months when more people are able to participate. A portion of the proceeds is donated to regenerative agriculture research.
Ryan and Sarah Marrinan, of Lino Lakes, learned about the supper club on social media. “She emailed it to me and said we were going and my response was ‘okay,’” Ryan said. “Food is her hobby. She always enjoys trying new restaurants, trying new foods. She has actually gotten me over the years, into instead of eating for necessity, eating for enjoyment.”
Ryan added, “We don’t have a lot of these types of things here in the Hugo/Lino Lakes area. This is a cool date night option where we are still close to home. It is just another opportunity to meet people. The food was better than most restaurants that I have spent a lot of money to eat at.”
The Marrinans hope to attend more events at Oneka Shores Farm this summer.
The next supper club will be April 18. There will also be a brunch May 17 and another supper club June 13.
This summer will be the inaugural year for Oneka Shores Farm’s CSA. From June to early fall, customers can sign up to get a box of fresh produce each week. The box will include produce like microgreens, radishes, herbs, onions, garlic, lettuce, kale, squash, pumpkins, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, homemade maple syrup, homemade hot sauce and eggs. Complimentary cooking demonstrations at the farm are included in the membership.
There will only be 10 spots this year, but the CSA program is expected to grow in the future.
For more information about Oneka Shores Farm, visit onekashoresfarm.com.
