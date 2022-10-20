Oneka Parkway improvements: Residents still have questions

Two of three phases of the Oneka Parkway improvement project are now complete. The third phase, the traffic signal on Oneka Parkway and Frenchman Road, should be operational by the end of 2022.

 Deb Barnes | Contributed

HUGO — Now that two of the three phases of the Oneka Parkway improvement project are nearly complete, work has begun on the new traffic signal at Oneka Parkway and Frenchman Road. 

Residents who live along the project now know how much they will be responsible to pay via city assessments, but still want to know what the final amount will be once the homeowners association’s portion of the assessment is passed on to residents. 

