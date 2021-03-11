Residents also voiced their concerns regarding the relocation of the skate park from its current location to the northeast corner of the park near 147th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue. Denaway said one of the reasons that location was selected was due to its high visibility.
Resident Steve Bernier suggested switching the location of the skate park and the pickleball courts. “Noise is a big thing … We have got to listen to rap and skateboard wheels going back and forth all night,” he said. “Especially with the neighbors having that 8-foot sidewalk, that is kind of a double slap in the face to them, in my opinion.”
Shields suggested moving the skate park closer to the cemetery. “We are going to have that trail going right by our house, we have the skateboard park there, we are going to have an awful lot of noise. Please just listen to us.”
Gerdesmeier suggested moving the skate park to another park within the city or getting rid of it. “It is a minimum of kids that use it. I don’t know what the advantage of having them is. We really don’t have that many kids in this neighborhood that use it. This area is a little older.”
Weidt said that users from multiple neighborhoods in the city and from neighboring communities travel to Lions Park to use the skate park. “I think it is one of our more popular features that we have there.”
He added, “I think we can do things to quiet the park, police the music and control some of the noise. I have not heard noise complaints or complaints on the current location in the park from residents across the street.”
Denaway said the city is working with the manufacturer of the metal ramps and talking with other cities to see what they have done to minimize the noise coming from the equipment. As far as music goes, she said, there can be enforcement.
The council did not support changing the proposed location of the skate park.
