HUGO — As construction of Lions Park nears completion, some more decisions need to be made. Specifically, the names of both the park and the new pavilion.
The City Council has directed city staff to put together sign illustrations for the two park monument signs as well as a sign on the pavilion. The council will likely consider those for final approval July 18, but is leaning toward the name Lions Volunteer Park and Peder Pedersen Pavilion.
Mayor Tom Weidt explained that park improvements have been an ongoing discussion for many years. Thanks to volunteer efforts over the years, those improvments are now coming to fruition.
“Volunteers are what have made this park go,” he said. “A volunteer is defined ‘to give without being asked and without being paid.’ It is the ‘without being asked’ that makes people special. They look for ways to help and to make a difference in their community. If we didn’t have those people, this community would be completely different.”
Weidt explained that in addition to membership in the Lions Club, there are many other ways to volunteer within the city such as the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf, churches, schools, Hugo Fire Department, Scouts, the American Legion and more.
“I think Lions Park should remain in place to honor the history of what the Lions have done there but also honor the contributions of volunteers that have been serving our community for years and years ever since it was formed way back when,” he said, adding that his recommendation was to change the name of Lions Park to Lions Volunteer Park.
Council Member Phil Klein said he agreed with that suggestion. “It takes volunteers, it takes people of the community to make the community what it is today,” he said. “Hugo is renowned for its volunteerism, but also it is a nice place to live and it’s because of the people that live here that make it a nice place to live.” He added, “It is a way to recognize volunteers who have stepped forward and gone above and beyond.”
Council Member Mike Miron said he also agreed with the name suggestion. “I think there is an opportunity for a broader vision and continued inclusion and recognition of people who serve our community. What an opportunity to potentially recognize other members of our community who also contributed to the theme and the focus of the park.”
Council Member David Strub suggested Good Neighbor Park. “The event is held there, (and) good neighbors are kind of Hugo’s trademark,” he said. “Everything you said about volunteerism is also the good neighbor.”
Klein said he still preferred Lions Volunteer Park because he thought that name was “more encompassing.”
“I’d like to think we are all good neighbors, regardless. But stepping up and volunteering is above and beyond … it is actually being engaged in the community and trying to make the community a better place to live.”
Ultimately, the council approved the name Lions Volunteer Park. The council also approved naming the pavilion after Peder Pedersen.
Pedersen has been a Hugo Lion since 1975 and previously served on the city’s Parks Commission for many years. Weidt said he was instrumental in the land acquisition for Irish Avenue Park and has also been very active with Habitat for Humanity, his homeowners association, church and installing city playgrounds over the years.
“He has gone above and beyond volunteerism. What he has done for our community has been extraordinary,” Klein said. “He is an excellent individual and someone that needs to be recognized for his contributions.”
Council Member Becky Petryk said she has known Pedersen for over 35 years and happens to be one of his neighbors. “I don’t think there is a house in Oak Shore Park that he has not helped repair … He doesn’t forget about people that may need an extra helping hand to repair a lock on the door, cutting the grass, painting something, fixing a mailbox,” she explained. “Pete is always there. He does it very quietly, very inconspicuously, but he is there. He is there not only for our neighborhood but the entire community of Hugo.”
Weidt mentioned the council might want to re-consider the name “pavilion” in the name, because many people picture a pavilion as having no walls, whereas this new building is enclosed but the side doors can open up to give it a more open feel.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or citizennews@presspubs.com.
