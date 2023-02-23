New nonprofit will handle restoration of historic schoolhouse

HUGO — City officials have given their word they don’t plan to tear down the historic Hopkins Schoolhouse—for now. If all goes according to plan, a newly formed nonprofit will be taking the reins on the Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center: part history museum, part community gathering space.
Liz Cinqueonce is a member of the steering committee. The committee envisions five major uses for the site: historical displays, education displays, community engagement and leadership programs, a meeting space and a significant stop along the Hardwood Creek Regional Trail.
The steering committee is currently comprised of members of the Hugo Historical Commission and the Forest Lake Historical Society. The Forest Lake Historical Society has stepped forward to act as a temporary fiscal host until the nonprofit can stand on its own two feet. A 501(c)(3) status is essential to the types of grant funding the schoolhouse would likely need, Cinqueonce explained.
The nonprofit would be run two ex-officio voting members from the Hugo and Forest Lake historical organizations, with a body of up to 13 citizens elected by the board. Ideally, this would include a student representative.
The timeline for the restoration is estimated at 6-8 years, hopefully pairing the 2028 centennial celebration of the building with its grand opening.
Phase 0 includes sprucing up the grounds and exterior of the building, as well as developing the trail. These will be followed by improvements to the roof, chimney, soffits and siding, and then a restoration of the interior. The idea is to have ways for people to engage with the site through outdoor historical displays, even before the building is fully restored.
Another idea the committee is exploring is partnering with the local snowmobile club that uses the Hardwood Creek trail. Potentially, the site might someday include a storage shed for trail grooming equipment.
“That door remains open, and we are interested in continuing those kinds of conversations,” Cinqueonce said.
The steering committee has considered applying for National Register of Historical Places status, but Cinqueonce said this may hinder progress more than help, as restoration becomes tricky under the strict limitations that must be applied to historic structures.
“I don’t know that we’re completely there with the financing, but you’ve put a lot of pieces into place to try and get there, and I think we owe it to you guys and to the schoolhouse to make an effort to do that,” Mayor Tom Weidt told the steering committee.
The Hugo City Council directed city staff to prepare an agreement to continue with the restoration and preservation of the Hopkins Schoolhouse.
