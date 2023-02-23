New nonprofit will handle restoration of historic schoolhouse

Hopkins Schoolhouse, located just west of the roundabout on Highway 61, requires a lot of work but community members see great potential!

 File

HUGO — City officials have given their word they don’t plan to tear down the historic Hopkins Schoolhouse—for now. If all goes according to plan, a newly formed nonprofit will be taking the reins on the Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center: part history museum, part community gathering space. 

Liz Cinqueonce is a member of the steering committee. The committee envisions five major uses for the site: historical displays, education displays, community engagement and leadership programs, a meeting space and a significant stop along the Hardwood Creek Regional Trail. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.