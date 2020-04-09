New mayor has ‘calming’ presence

CENTERVILLE — Considering that Centerville’s new mayor has yet to achieve celebrity status (a status he wouldn’t mind putting off), an introduction to Mayor D. Love may be in order.
So, who is D. Love, anyway?
He’s the new mayor of Centerville.
Following former mayor Jeff Paar’s resignation in the middle of his second mayoral term due to family issues, the council unanimously appointed Love to replace him.
As vice-mayor, an office generally conferred on a council member due to seniority, Love was next in line to become mayor. Even though the order of succession worked in favor of his appointment, Love has long been held in high regard by fellow council members.
“I think D. would make a very good mayor, and I would like to see D. in a role like that for an extended period of time,” Councilman Russ Koski said before the council voted to appoint Love.
Councilman Matt Montain noted that Love had already gotten his feet wet by serving as acting mayor on several occasions.
Oh, and by the way, Love is the first black mayor in Anoka County.
Paar described Love as a calming presence on council.
Love, a Winona State grad with a paralegal degree, first came to Centerville 19 years ago with his wife, Susan, and their three children, Olivia, Payton and D. J.
A Chicago native, Love moved to the Twin Cities right after college to work for State Farm Insurance. He is still with State Farm after 28 years.
The Love family chose Centerville because they were seeking a nice neighborhood in which to live and enjoy the benefit of good schools. The family also wanted to live in a place with a small-town feel that still had amenities and was close to the Twin Cities.
“Centerville seemed to be perfect,” Love said. “We’ve been in Centerville for 19 years and have no regrets whatsoever about being here.”
Because Love had developed a passion for American history, law and government, he saw an opportunity to become involved in Centerville government and fulfill those interests. Around 16 years ago, Love submitted his application to be on the Planning and Zoning Commission and was appointed by council. “In five years, I went from the new guy to the chair of the P&Z,” he said.
Then, on Oct. 21, 2009, Love was “promoted” by appointment to the council seat vacated by Tom Lee. Now, after 11 years as a councilman, Love has once again been “promoted” — this time to the office of mayor.
As a member of City Council, Love appreciates the opportunity to use his position in office to serve as the voice of people in the city who can’t always speak for themselves. It isn’t only the well-spoken people who show up at City Hall who deserve to be heard, he noted. The silent majority, many of whom are not fond of the spotlight but care deeply about what goes on in the city, also deserve to be represented. “I value the opportunity to represent them.”
Love said that since he joined council in 2009, the city has been able to provide outstanding public safety to the community by virtue of working closely with neighboring communities.
During Love’s tenure on council, Centerville has grown in ways that aren’t immediately obvious and that don’t compromise the small-town atmosphere of the city, he said. The council has also collaborated with Anoka County to build a beautiful road like Centerville Road, he added.
The city’s relationship with the Centennial School District is also strong, Love said. One of Love’s first tasks as mayor was to reach out to Superintendent Brian Dietz and ask how the city could help with managing the COVID-19 emergency. The district quickly set up meals for students in need. “I’m proud of the district for thinking ahead,” Love said.
Love is well aware that it’s not all about a mayor presiding over a city and making decisions on his own. “I’m one of five council members,” he said. “We’re strong together.”
Formalizing the Oath of Office with what was likely Centerville’s first virtual handshake by a new mayor, Love told the social-distancing council members that he looked forward to working with each one of them.
“We’ll make good decisions moving forward; we always have.”
